The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra or Razr Pro is surely turning out to be a very interesting foldable with plenty of hardware upgrades. Turns out, there's more to it when it comes to the features that its large outer display will bring. While previous leaks have showcased the phone's colour options via leaked renders, there's now a new leak, which has suggested not just the design of the phone, but also the features enabled by its larger outer display. Meanwhile, Motorola has also finally announced a launch date.

Motorola via its official Twitter handle put out a teaser video showing a silhouette of two foldables smartphones, which could be the expected Motorola Razr 40 Ultra or Razr Pro and the Razr 2023. Also shown in the short promo video is a date, which is expected to be for a global launch event. Motorola has set June 1 as the launch date for its upcoming Razr foldables. Shortly after, Motorola USA also seemed to have confirmed the same by retweeting the same tweet, hinting that the device could be coming to the US market as well.

A few hours prior to Motorola making the launch timeline official, popular tipster Evan Blass released a bunch of promotional images of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra (or Razr Pro), that suggest the phone's design and the features of its outer display as well.

The phone's design has been leaked out in the past by the same source. However, these were renders. The new images of the phone show a grippy faux leather back, particularly for the Magenta (or Red) finish. The other phones appear to have a regular matte finish, which could be made out of glass. The outer glass covering the large cover display (which is seen with two embedded cameras) also appears to have curved edges as per the leaked promotional images.

Features of the new larger display on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Photo Credit: Evan Blass @evleaks

In terms of features, the images show the outer display being used for snapping selfies using the embedded primary cameras and also as a viewfinder for the subject when recording video. Other applications for the outer display could include showcasing the album artwork with playback controls while playing music, viewing a video in full screen (with a scrubber), making payments, accessing the app drawer, and even playing a mini game, as seen in the images.

Lastly there's also an image showcasing a very Samsung Galaxy Z Flip-like flex mode for making video calls, with the top part of the phone remaining upright when using the same. One of the promotional images also shows the Razr Pro alongside the base Razr, which is expected to be an affordable foldable option in the new lineup from Motorola.

As per previously leaked details, the Razr 40 Ultra is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and will offer up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage. Its outer cover display could have a resolution of 1056x1066-pixels while the inner display could get 120Hz refresh rate and a 2640x1080-pixel resolution. The cameras embedded in the outer display are expected to have 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors. The camera embedded in the inner foldable display is expected to have a 32-megapixel sensor.

In contrast, there's very little that's known about the Razr 2023 or the more affordable Razr. A recent report also leaked similar images showcasing a faux leather front and rear panels with a tiny outer display on the front panel alongside its dual primary camera setup.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to launch in global markets as it has been spotted on various certification websites. The handset is expected be launched in China with the Motorola Razr Plus moniker, while the phone has shown up as the Razr 40 Ultra on certification websites in Canada, UAE, and India. It has also cleared its BIS certification in India, which also hints at an India launch happening soon.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.