Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 to Go on Sale in India During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Price, Launch Offers

Motorola Razr 40 is priced at Rs. 59,999 for the single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2023 16:20 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Motorola Razr 40 run on Android 13-based MyUX

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 are powered by Snapdragon SoCs
  • Both models have a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats
  • Motorola Razr 40 Ultra packs a 3,800mAh battery

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 will go on sale in India for the first time on Saturday (July 15) during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. The latest clamshell foldable smartphones from Motorola run on Android 13-based MyUX out of the box and are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoCs. They feature 6.9-inch OLED LTPO inner panels with 144Hz refresh rate. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra packs a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging while the Razr 40 is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Razr 40 price in India, launch offers

Price of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in India is set at Rs. 89,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It comes in Infinite Black and Viva Magenta colour options. The Motorola Razr 40, on the other hand, has a price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version. It is offered in Sage Green, Summer Lilac, and Vanilla Cream colourways.

The sale of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Motorola Razr 40 will begin at 12:01am IST on June 15 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. They will be available for purchase through the Motorola India website as well. Amazon has currently listed the Pro model with a coming soon tag. The e-commerce website is offering up to Rs. 7,000 instant discount on the purchase of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra through ICICI credit cards. SBI card users can avail of up to Rs. 6,250 instant discount as well. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 7,500.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 specifications

Both Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 run on Android 13-based MyUX. The Ultra model has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,200 nits brightness. It has a 3.6-inch (1,056x1,066 pixels) pOLED outer panel with 144Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr 40 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED main display with 144Hz refresh rate and a 1.5-inch OLED outer screen.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra runs on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, whereas the Motorola Razr 40 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. They have a water-resistant IP52 build.

On the rear, the Razr 40 Ultra gets a 12-megapixel primary camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 108-degree field of view. The Razr 40 also features a dual-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Both models have a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and modest 5W wireless charging support. The Razr 40 is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Chandrayaan-3 Launch Successful, Lander Expected to Land on Moon on August 23
Oppenheimer Cast Walk Out of London Premiere in Solidarity With the Actors’ Strike

