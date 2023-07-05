Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola to Double Investments in Premium Segment of Mobile Phones, Aims to Be Among Top 3 Brands: Official

Motorola to Double Investments in Premium Segment of Mobile Phones, Aims to Be Among Top 3 Brands: Official

Motorola Executive Director for Asia-Pacific Prashanth Mani told PTI that the company is also looking to double its business in India this year.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 5 July 2023 11:33 IST
Motorola to Double Investments in Premium Segment of Mobile Phones, Aims to Be Among Top 3 Brands: Official

Photo Credit: Motorola India

Motorola on Monday unveiled Motorola Razr 40 Ultra for Rs 89,999

Highlights
  • Motorola has roped in Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassad
  • Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was launched for Rs. 60,000 apiece in November
  • Motorola Razr 40 is priced for Rs. 59,999 apiece in India

Smartphone maker Motorola plans to double investments in the premium category of mobile phones as part of its strategy to be among the top three brands in India and globally in the next three years, a senior company official said.

Motorola Executive Director for Asia-Pacific Prashanth Mani told PTI that the company is also looking to double its business in India this year.

"We all know how 5G penetration is growing in India. Last year, we were growing rapidly on the Edge but now we are going to double our investments in the premium category," Mani said.

The company on Monday unveiled Motorola Razr 40 Ultra for Rs. 89,999 -- the most expensive phone from the company's stable in India and Motorola Razr 40 for Rs. 59,999 apiece.

Motorola has roped in Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador.

Before the Motorola Razr 40 series, the company had launched Motorola Edge 30 Ultra for Rs 60,000 apiece in November.

Mani said the company saw strong growth momentum in India and recorded 100 percent year-over-year growth in the first quarter of the calendar year.

"Over the next three years, we want to be among the top three brands in India. This year we will double our business," Mani said.

Motorola Global President Sergio Buniac said that if one can succeed in India then it can be replicated anywhere in the world.

"Our ambition is to be among the top three globally in the next three years. We cannot do that without succeeding in India. We have a long-term commitment to the Indian market. We are very heavy online. We are now expanding offline," Buniac said.

He said that the company has seen a good response for Edge 40 smartphones and it went out of stock three times.

When asked about the response of Indian customers for premium segment phones, Buniac said Motorola is very satisfied with the result.

"In our case, we have doubled volume. Our target for the second half of the year is to double that volume again. We are seeing consumers reacting to new form factors like foldable, and new colours. We are seeing good results. It's a beginning but we are very excited," he said. 

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Razr 40
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Retain Risen Prices Despite Minor Losses, Stablecoins Reflect Gains
Microsoft Thinks Sony Will Release a PS5 Slim Later This Year, Priced at $399.99: Report

Related Stories

Motorola to Double Investments in Premium Segment of Mobile Phones, Aims to Be Among Top 3 Brands: Official
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Detailed Renders of Nothing Phone 2 in Both Colour Options Leak Online
  2. Amazon Prime Day: These Smartphones Are Set to Launch Before the Sale
  3. Nothing Phone 2 First Look Image Shows Updated Glyph Design: See Here
  4. iPhone 15 Series Will Reportedly Feature Larger Batteries Across Lineup
  5. iQoo 11S Goes Official With Up to 1TB of Internal Storage: See Price
  6. Realme Narzo 60 Series Pre-Bookings in India to Start on This Date
  7. Samsung Confirms Launch of Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC in India
  8. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Confirmed to Launch This Month, but Only in China
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Everything You Need to Know About the Lunar Mission
  10. Infinix Hot 30 5G Design, Specifications Officially Confirmed: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 110 2G With Inbuilt UPI App, Wireless FM Radio Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Kajol, Kriti Sanon Starrer 'Do Patti' Announced by Netflix, No Release Date Yet
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Detailed Renders for Both Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Microsoft Thinks Sony Will Release a PS5 Slim Later This Year, Priced at $399.99: Report
  5. Motorola to Double Investments in Premium Segment of Mobile Phones, Aims to Be Among Top 3 Brands: Official
  6. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Retain Risen Prices Despite Minor Losses, Stablecoins Reflect Gains
  7. European Commission Announces New Rules to Speed Up Big Tech Data Privacy Probes
  8. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Confirmed to Launch in August, May Not See an International Release
  9. London Court Dismisses Apple's Appeal in Dispute With Optis, Says iPhone and iPad Models Infringed 4G Patents
  10. iPhone 15 Series to Be Equipped With Larger Batteries Than iPhone 14 Lineup: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.