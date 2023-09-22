Nio Phone has been launched in China priced under CNY 7,500 (roughly Rs. 85,200). The company's first smartphone comes in three RAM and storage options and seven different colourways. The phone is currently listed on the Nio China website, revealing all the specifications, the phone's design and its price. The handset comes equipped with a 5,200mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired charging and 50W wireless flash charging. It sports a 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Nio Phone price, availability

The Nio Phone is available in three RAM and storage configurations — a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model, a 12GB RAM + 1TB stoeage variant, and a 16GB RAM + 1TB storage option, priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 73,800), CNY 6,899 (roughly Rs. 78,350) and CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 85,200), respectively. The handset comes in seven colour options — Edelweiss White, Yuan Shan Dai (translated from Chinese), Star Green, Mirror Empty Powder (translated from Chinese), Hemosphere Blue, Star Gray and a special EPedition in Ink Blue colour.

The smartphone is live for sale on Nio Phone China Website.

Nio Phone specifications

The dual-SIM Nio Phone runs on the company's custom skin SkyUI out-of-the-box. The phone features a 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers a peak brightness of 1800 nits, and comes with HDR10+ certification. The display has a hole-punch cutout at the top-centre housing a selfie camera.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that comes paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. For optics, the Nio Phone gets a triple rear camera setup at the back, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary camera sensor. Interestingly, the other two rear cameras are also 50-megapixel sensors with one of them featuring OIS support and another offering 2.8x optical zoom. All three cameras can be used as main camera sensors, according to the company.

Additionally, the phone draws power from a 5,200mAh battery that supports 66W fast wired charging and 50W wireless flash charging.

Other than these, the Nio Phone comes with its car control key placed on the left side panel of the phone. It will help users to remotely control the car. It is powered by a combination of Bluetooth Low Energy and Ultra-Wideband technologies.

