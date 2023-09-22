Technology News

Redmi Note 13 Series With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 22 September 2023 15:39 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ (pictured) is offered in Black, Silver and White colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro+ supports 120W wired fast charging
  • The base model has a 100-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC

Redmi launched the Note 13 series in China on Thursday, September 22. The lineup includes a base Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ model. The series succeeds the Redmi Note 12 lineup, which was also released with three models globally. Design renders and key specifications of several of the handsets were teased previously. Now, the phones are available for purchase in China, with the sale starting next week. Following are the price and feature details of the three Note 13 models.

Redmi Note 13, Note 13 Pro, Note 13 Pro+ price, availability

The 6GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi Note 13 is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,900). The 8GB + 128GB  and the 8GB + 256GB variants are listed at CNY 1,299 (Rs. 15,100) and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,400), respectively. The top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB option is marked at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,700).

On the other hand, the 128GB and 256GB variants of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 8GB RAM option are available at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,400) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,700), respectively. The Note 13 Pro is also offered at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,100) for the 12GB + 512GB option. The high-end 16GB + 512GB variant of the pro model is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,300).

Meanwhile, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is available in three storage options - 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB which are listed at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800), CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,100) and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,200), respectively.

The base Note 13 model is offered in Black, Blue and White colour options. The Pro model comes in Black, Blue, Silver and White shades, while the Pro+ handset is available in Black, Silver and White colourways. The sale of the phones will start from September 26 on the Xiaomi China website.

Redmi Note 13 specifications

Featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, the Note 13 comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14.

The dual rear camera unit of the Note 13 handset includes a 100-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

Redmi Note 13 Pro specifications

The Pro model has a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset along with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It comes with the same MIUI 14 OS as the base model.

In the photography department, the Note 13 Pro sports a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the back and a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. It packs a 5,100mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ specifications

The high-end Pro+ model comes with similar display, OS, storage and camera specifications as the Pro handset. It is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC. The handset comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 13

Redmi Note 13

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 13 Pro+

Redmi Note 13 Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi Note 13 Series With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
