Nokia Pure UI Introduced, Will Not Be Available on Nokia Smartphones

Nokia, earlier this year, changed its logo to a more modern minimalistic design, after many years of sporting a familiar logo. The brand has recently launched several smartphones, including Nokia C32, Nokia C22, Nokia G22, Nokia C12 and Nokia C12 Pro. Now, Nokia has announced Pure UI, a new user interface for its forthcoming B2B and enterprise products. Notably, the Pure UI will not be available on Nokia smartphones manufactured by HMD Global. The Nokia Pure UI, according to the official website, has a distinct appearance with a sense of ease and minimalist design.

The new Nokia Pure UI comes with a new design language. Although it won't be used on any Nokia smartphones, it will be available on all software UI developed or planned to be created in the upcoming future by Nokia.

The brand claims that the style is meant to be consistent, versatile, and future-proof, and it has a clean, minimalistic appearance. There are several elements, beginning with layouts and recommendations, that define the whole appearance. The Nokia Pure typeface, which will be utilised throughout the UI, is a key component of the new look.

The Pure UI introduced new icons based on different strokes, the width of which can be adjusted to meet the display specifications and functionality of a particular device. Smooth animations are also used when an element must draw the attention of the user.

In addition, Nokia has created basic features that developers can use to quickly create consistent-looking screens. A dark mode is also supported in the UI, with components and symbols adapting their styles accordingly.

Nokia Pure UI claims to offer robust elements that can be used to develop complex web-based dashboards. The interface is intended to be scaled from small wrist-worn screens to large wall-mounted display panels.

