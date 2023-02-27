Technology News
Nokia C32, Nokia C22 With 6.5-Inch LCD Displays, 3-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia C32 pricing starts at EUR 129 (roughly Rs. 11,300) while the Nokia C22 costs EUR 109 (roughly Rs. 9,500).

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2023 11:34 IST
Photo Credit: HMD Global

Nokia C32 (pictured) runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • Nokia C32 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • The Nokia C22 runs on Android 13 (Go edition)
  • Both phones have and IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance

Nokia C32 and Nokia C22 were launched by the company over the weekend, ahead of the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The smartphones are equipped with 6.5-inch LCD screens, pack 5,000mAh batteries, and support expanding the inbuilt storage via a MicroSD card slot. The Nokia C32 runs on Android 13, while the Nokia C22 features Android 13 (Go edition) out-of-the-box. Both handsets are claimed to offer up to three days of battery backup, and feature battery management that is powered by AI, according to the company.

Nokia C32, Nokia C22 price, availability

Pricing for the Nokia C32 is said to start at EUR 129 (roughly Rs. 11,300) and the handset is available for purchase in Autumn Green, Beach Pink, and Charcoal colour options.

On the other hand, Nokia C22 pricing reportedly starts at EUR 109 (roughly Rs. 9,500) and the phone can be purchased in Midnight Black and Sand colour options.

HMD Global is yet to reveal details of its plans to launch these handsets in other markets, including India.

Nokia C32 specifications

The Nokia C32 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on Android 13. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ 720x1,600 pixels) LCD display. The handset is powered by an unspecified octa core processor and paired with up to 3GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Nokia C32 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The main camera has a Night mode that boasts impressive image quality in different lighting conditions. The smartphone features an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

This handset is equipped with 64GB of inbuilt storage, which can be further expanded via a MicroSD card slot. The Nokia C32 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging, and is claimed to offer three days of battery life and is IP rated for dust and splash resistance.

Nokia C22 specifications

Like the other C-series handset launched by HMD Global, the Nokia C22 is a dual SIM (Nano) phone that runs on Android 13 (Go edition). It also sports a 6.5-inch HD+ 720x1,600 pixels) LCD display. The company has not revealed details of the processor powering this handset, which will be available with up to 3GB of RAM.

The Nokia C22 features a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The handset is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera, like the Nokia C32.

The newly announced Nokia C22 features up 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded via a MicroSD card slot. It also features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging and up to three days of battery backup. Just like the Nokia C32, this phone has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nokia C22

Nokia C22

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Nokia C32

Nokia C32

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Nokia C32, Nokia C22, Nokia, HMD Global, MWC 2023
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Featured video of the day
A Car That Can Park Itself? | The Gadgets 360 Show
