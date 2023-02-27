Nokia C32 and Nokia C22 were launched by the company over the weekend, ahead of the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The smartphones are equipped with 6.5-inch LCD screens, pack 5,000mAh batteries, and support expanding the inbuilt storage via a MicroSD card slot. The Nokia C32 runs on Android 13, while the Nokia C22 features Android 13 (Go edition) out-of-the-box. Both handsets are claimed to offer up to three days of battery backup, and feature battery management that is powered by AI, according to the company.

Nokia C32, Nokia C22 price, availability

Pricing for the Nokia C32 is said to start at EUR 129 (roughly Rs. 11,300) and the handset is available for purchase in Autumn Green, Beach Pink, and Charcoal colour options.

On the other hand, Nokia C22 pricing reportedly starts at EUR 109 (roughly Rs. 9,500) and the phone can be purchased in Midnight Black and Sand colour options.

HMD Global is yet to reveal details of its plans to launch these handsets in other markets, including India.

Nokia C32 specifications

The Nokia C32 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on Android 13. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ 720x1,600 pixels) LCD display. The handset is powered by an unspecified octa core processor and paired with up to 3GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Nokia C32 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The main camera has a Night mode that boasts impressive image quality in different lighting conditions. The smartphone features an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

This handset is equipped with 64GB of inbuilt storage, which can be further expanded via a MicroSD card slot. The Nokia C32 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging, and is claimed to offer three days of battery life and is IP rated for dust and splash resistance.

Nokia C22 specifications

Like the other C-series handset launched by HMD Global, the Nokia C22 is a dual SIM (Nano) phone that runs on Android 13 (Go edition). It also sports a 6.5-inch HD+ 720x1,600 pixels) LCD display. The company has not revealed details of the processor powering this handset, which will be available with up to 3GB of RAM.

The Nokia C22 features a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The handset is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera, like the Nokia C32.

The newly announced Nokia C22 features up 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded via a MicroSD card slot. It also features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging and up to three days of battery backup. Just like the Nokia C32, this phone has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

