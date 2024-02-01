Technology News

Nothing Phone 1 Android 14-Based Nothing OS 2.5 Stable Update Rolling Out to Users

Nothing OS 2.5 brings more Lock Screen shortcut options like Do Not Disturb, Mute, and more to Phone 1 users.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 February 2024 11:45 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 launched in India in July 2022

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 ships with Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.5
  • The update improves several Glyph Interface’s features
  • Nothing has introduced new screenshot editor and menu with the update
Nothing Phone 1 currently runs stable Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5. The company has now announced that that it has started to roll out the Android 14-based stable Nothing OS 2.5 update for the Phone 1. In the detailed changelog, the update is said to bring improvements across different features including the signature Glyph Interface. It also introduces newer customisations and gestures and is claimed to enhance several user experiences on the handset. Notably, the Nothing Phone 1 launched in India in July 2022.

According to the changelog listed by Nothing, the Nothing OS 2.5 update for Nothing Phone 1 introduces a redesigned joint Home and Lock Screen customisation page said to offer a refined edit wallpaper flow to give a more comprehensive options view. It introduces a new Atmosphere wallpaper effect that helps transform the background image into a dynamic wallpaper and a seamless transition between the lock and home screen. The update also adds a monochrome theme to the basic colour section and presents solid colour wallpapers.

The Glyph Interface also sees augmentations with this update. It allows users direct access to the Interface's Music Visualisation feature and is claimed to offer an overall improved Glyph light playback effect during device audio synchronisation. The update also unveils a new Glyph animation to notify NFC use and is said to improve the Flip to Glyph experience.

With the stable Nothing OS 2.5 update, Nothing Phone 1 users can customise the double-press power button gesture for quick access to any feature. The update also reveals new Lock Screen shortcut options like Do Not Disturb, Mute, QR code scanner, and video camera. It enables a three-finger swipe gesture for a screenshot and adds a new screenshot editor and menu. This update also automatically excludes a preview of the previous screenshot when taking continuous screenshots. The back gesture arrow visual has also been redesigned.

Alongside an updated Quick Settings layout that now supports showing more device icons, it adds support for switching ring modes and setting network. The update also brings Pedometer, Media Player, and Screen Time widgets. Users can customise the ringtone and notification sound volumes separately with the Nothing OS 2.5 update. It is also said to provide optimised camera stability. The update is claimed to enhance overall smoothness and responsiveness with improved system stability and battery life.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Nothing OS, Nothing OS 2.5, Nothing Phone 1, Nothing, Android 14, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
