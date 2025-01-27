Technology News
Nothing Schedules New Product Launch on March 4; Could Be Phone 3

Nothing's "Power in Perspective" launch event will take place at 10:00am GMT (3:30pm IST).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 January 2025 19:52 IST
Nothing launched its first smartphone, Nothing Phone 1,  in 2022

Highlights
  • Nothing teased the arrival of a new product
  • It is confirmed to go official in the country through Flipkart
  • It could ship with Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1
Nothing has announced that it will announce a new product in the first week of March. While the product name remains a mystery, the Carl Pei-led brand is expected to unveil either the Nothing Phone 3 or Phone 3a during an event. The company has posted a teaser video showcasing the rear panel of the new device. It is confirmed to go official in the country through Flipkart. Nothing currently has three models in its smartphone portfolio.

Nothing Shared Teaser of Upcoming Device

The UK brand dropped a teaser on X on Monday confirming the arrival of a new product on March 4. The launch event with the tagline "Power in Perspective" will take place at 10:00am GMT (3:30pm IST). The teaser video shared by Nothing reveals what appears to be the rear camera of the upcoming phone with the Glyph interface. The unveiling will presumably occur during the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025).

Additionally, Flipkart has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the arrival of a new Nothing product.

Although Nothing hasn't provided any particular details about what it is announcing at the launch event, the company is expected to unveil the much-awaited Nothing Phone 3 or Phone 3a. It could feature a transparent design, similar to Nothing's Phone 1Phone 2, and Phone 2a. It is likely to run on a Snapdragon chipset and could ship with Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1.

A recently leaked email allegedly sent by Nothing CEO Carl Pei suggests that Nothing Phone 3 will offer breakthrough innovations in terms of the user interface. It is said to be the company's first step towards offering an AI-powered platform.

 

Comments

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 3a
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment
