Nothing Phone 3 has started receiving the OS 3.5 update with new Glyph Interface features and camera enhancements. The new update adds the Caller ID feature to the Glyph Interface of the handset, which will let users long-press the touch capacitive Glyph button during calls to see the contact's name or phone number on the Glyph Matrix screen. The company has also started rolling out the Nothing OS 3.2 update for its Phone 2 that brings the Hotspot Manager feature and several bug fixes. The Hotspot Manager will allow users to manage devices that are connected to a user's phone via hotspot.

According to a post on the Nothing Community forum, the Carl Pei-led company has started rolling out the Nothing OS 3.5 update for its latest smartphone offering, the Nothing Phone 3. The update, with the firmware number 250711-2047, introduces several new features and camera enhancements to the phone.

The Glyph Interface on Nothing Phone 3 gets a Caller ID feature that shows the contact's name or phone number on the Glyph Matrix display when long-pressing the rear touch capacitive button. There's a new Essential Notification feature with support for selecting preloaded or custom icons on the rear circular screen.

The update adds support for generative incoming call and notification ringtones, along with Glyph Matrix lighting effects and randomly generated vibrations. Nothing OS 3.5 also optimises the visual effect of the Glyph Interface, enhances stability of the Glyph Toys, and improves anti-mistouch responsiveness of the Glyph button.

With the update, the company has enabled support for flip to record in Essential Space, which the company calls a “virtual memory bank”. The Essential Space will now allow users to flip their Nothing Phone 3 face down and long-press the Essential Key for taking meeting notes, automatically organised into a to-do list.

In terms of camera improvements, the Nothing OS 3.5 update brings enhancements to Phone 3's imaging capabilities by optimising the front and rear HDR, NightMode, and Snapshot images. The company claims that this would offer richer brightness gradation and cleaner images to the users.

The update also enhances HDR video processing capabilities that is claimed to deliver better natural brightness and display performance, and upgrades HDR rendering capabilities that is said to deliver smoother highlight-to-shadow transitions.

Apart from the major highlights, the Nothing OS 3.5 is said to also boost performance of a “top Battle Royale game” at 120 FPS on the Phone 3, and reduces Wi-Fi latency while gaming. The Pocket Mode has also been enhanced to better avoid accidental touches.

In terms of bug fixes, the latest Nothing Phone 3 update resolves the noise issues that users experienced while toggling spatial audio during music playback. It also fixed the slow and intermittent charging issues. The Nothing Phone 3 had an issue where it displayed abnormal battery level when the handset was fully charged. This has been resolved as well.

The company highlighted that the Nothing Phone 3 might get overheated temporarily and consume more power than it usually does during the update. But, as per Nothing's claim, it will quickly return to normal temperatures when the update is concluded.

However, the Nothing Phone 3 is not the only device that received a new update. As per another post on the Nothing Community forum, the UK-based smartphone manufacturer has initiated the roll out of its Nothing OS 3.2 update for the Phone 2. However, the new OS version only brings one new feature, called Hotspot Manager, which lets users manage devices that are connected to their handset.

The update also brings several general user interface (UI) improvements and bug fixes to the Nothing Phone 2. As per the post on the community forum, the new Nothing OS 3.2 version, with the firmware number 250708-2227, fixes a “rare issue” that caused the Gallery to crash or suddenly stop working when a user opened videos. It also resolves an issue where the UI of apps “sometimes displayed incorrectly” in certain situations. It also brings the Android June security patch to the Nothing Phone 2, and improves the overall system stability.