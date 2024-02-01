Technology News
OnePlus 12 Receives First Software Update in India; Includes Master Mode With Hasselblad Colour Tuning

OnePlus 12 ships with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 February 2024 09:35 IST
OnePlus 12 Receives First Software Update in India; Includes Master Mode With Hasselblad Colour Tuning

OnePlus 12 seen in Flowy Emerald colourway

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen
  • The model was initially launched in China in December 2023
  • The OnePlus 12 is equipped with a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera
OnePlus 12 was recently launched in India, as well as globally, alongside the OnePlus 12R. The flagship model was initially unveiled in China in December 2023. The OnePlus 12 ships with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and carries a 5,400mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging. Now, the Indian variant of the OnePlus 12 has received its first software update that offers users a few new features and some system improvements.

The OnePlus 12 update comes with the firmware version CPH2573_14.0.0.404(EX01) and a 6.48GB size. As per the changelog, this update brings the OnePlus Master Mode feature to the handset, which includes Hasselblad colour tuning that is claimed to offer accurate skin tones and natural-looking colours in photographs. The mode also lets users click in RAW format and allows room for more manual adjustments of ISO, shutter speed, white balance, focus, etc.oneplus 12 oneplus software update inline op12

Notably, the OnePlus 12 is equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned camera system which includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. The front camera carries a 32-megapixel sensor.

The new software update also introduces the ProXDR feature for Google Photos on OnePlus 12. The update also claims to improve system stability and fingerprint unlock success rate. It is also said to enhance WiFi, NFC, and Bluetooth stability and compatibility. Users can find the update in About Device within Settings.

OnePlus 12 price in India starts at Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 69,999. It is offered in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colour options. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It has a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phone is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired SuperVOOC charging, as well as 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging. 

Further reading: OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12 India launch, OnePlus 12 price in India, OnePlus 12 specifications
Sucharita Ganguly
OnePlus 12 Receives First Software Update in India; Includes Master Mode With Hasselblad Colour Tuning
