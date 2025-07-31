Nothing on Wednesday announced the Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 beta programme for the Phone 3. The Carl Pei-led brand is putting out invitations for the first Closed Beta that will incorporate the native features introduced with Android 16 in June. Furthermore, the Nothing OS 4.0 Closed Beta is also expected to implement a “robust design system” that will serve as the foundation for a more unified user interface (UI), according to the company.

Nothing OS 4.0 Closed Beta

In a post on its community forum, Nothing said that it is rolling out the first Closed Beta of its Android 16-based firmware. The Closed Beta has been announced as a token of appreciation for the support shown by the Nothing community to the flagship Nothing Phone 3.

The beta firmware will enable select Nothing Phone 3 users to test out the new firmware for bugs and issues, and provide feedback on the new features before it is released to the public.

In the first Closed Beta of Nothing OS 4.0, the UK-based company will offer the standard set of features which are part of Android 16. While Nothing did not announce which features it will implement on the upcoming firmware for the Phone 3, Google's list of features includes forced notification auto-grouping, Live Updates, Advanced Protection, and desktop windowing capabilities.

Further, Nothing said that its firmware will carry a foundational change that improves the UI to feel more consistent and unified with all the future updates.g

How to Apply

To install the first Closed Beta of Nothing OS 4.0 on the Phone 3, users are required to sign up by filling out the Android 16 Closed Beta Phone 3 sign-up form. They need to enter their email address, full name, and nothing.community username. Furthermore, the company seeks permission to collect feedback and logs to enhance the software experience.

Nothing said users in its community can apply for the Android 16 beta programme if they:

Own a Nothing Phone 3 and use it daily Are willing to give regular feedback to our team Will maintain high standards of information security Understand that beta software is unstable, and some features may not work as expected Are prepared to participate between August and early September

The open beta for the Nothing OS 4.0 firmware will begin in September, the company added.