Nothing Phone 3 Launch Timeline Revealed by CEO Carl Pei

The Nothing Phone 3 launch timeline aligns with the arrival of the Phone 2 and Phone 1 models.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 April 2025 11:46 IST
Nothing Phone 3 Launch Timeline Revealed by CEO Carl Pei

Nothing Phone 2 (pictured) will be succeeded by the Nothing Phone 3 in the coming months

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3 will be launched between July and September
  • The smartphone's specifications are yet to surface online via leaks
  • The Nothing Phone 3 could arrive with some built-in AI features
Nothing Phone 3 will be launched in the coming months, according to the founder and CEO of the UK-based technology firm. The successor to the Nothing Phone 2 from 2023 was previously expected to arrive last year, while the company launched the mid-range Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus models. Like its predecessor, the company's next high-end phone is expected to feature a transparent rear panel with Glyph lighting. The upcoming phone is also expected to arrive with some AI-powered features.

Nothing Phone 3 Launch Timeline

The Nothing Phone 3 launch timeline was announced by Nothing CEO Carl Pei in response to a question from a user on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, during a 10-minute ask me anything (AMA) session. The Nothing Phone 3 will be launched in Q3 2025, which means that we can expect it to arrive between July and September.

That launch window aligns with the arrival of the company's previous smartphones. The Nothing Phone 2 arrived on July 11. 2023, while the first-generation Nothing Phone 1 went on sale on July 21, 2022. The UK firm was rumoured to launch the Nothing Phone 3 last year, but was delayed as Pei said the company was focusing on personalised AI.

We don't know much about the Nothing Phone 3, as the smartphone's specifications are yet to surface online. It's predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2, is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset sports a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Nothing Phone 2 features a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 47W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nothing Phone 3, Nothing, Carl Pei
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Tesla to Delay Production of Cheaper EVs Including Low-Cost Tesla Model Y: Report

