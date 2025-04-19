Nothing Phone 3 Launch Timeline Revealed by CEO Carl Pei

Nothing Phone 3 will be launched in the coming months, according to the founder and CEO of the UK-based technology firm. The successor to the Nothing Phone 2 from 2023 was previously expected to arrive last year, while the company launched the mid-range Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus models. Like its predecessor, the company's next high-end phone is expected to feature a transparent rear panel with Glyph lighting. The upcoming phone is also expected to arrive with some AI-powered features.

Nothing Phone 3 Launch Timeline

The Nothing Phone 3 launch timeline was announced by Nothing CEO Carl Pei in response to a question from a user on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, during a 10-minute ask me anything (AMA) session. The Nothing Phone 3 will be launched in Q3 2025, which means that we can expect it to arrive between July and September.

Q3 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 18, 2025

That launch window aligns with the arrival of the company's previous smartphones. The Nothing Phone 2 arrived on July 11. 2023, while the first-generation Nothing Phone 1 went on sale on July 21, 2022. The UK firm was rumoured to launch the Nothing Phone 3 last year, but was delayed as Pei said the company was focusing on personalised AI.

We don't know much about the Nothing Phone 3, as the smartphone's specifications are yet to surface online. It's predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2, is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset sports a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Nothing Phone 2 features a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 47W wired and 15W wireless charging.