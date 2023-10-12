Nothing announced the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 on Wednesday. The company listed the upgrades and new features that come with the update. Google released Android 14 for supported Pixel phones earlier in October at its Made by Google event alongside the Pixel 8 series phones. The Open Beta 1 version of Nothing OS 2.5 is currently being offered for all Nothing Phone 2 users. It is suggested that the users back up their data before testing out the new Beta OS update on their handsets.

In a Nothing Community post, the company announced that with the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1 update, users will be able to choose a monochromatic theme in the basic colour option. The update also brings a new back gesture one can use while switching between apps. The Quick Settings section of the app has also received an upgrade in layout including a new Nothing Buds icon, which can be seen in the image shared on this X (formerly Twitter) post by Nothing.

The Android 14-based Nothing OS update offers more Lock Screen shortcut options including do not disturb, mute, and QR code scanner. This update also allows users to adjust ringtone and notification volumes separately. It introduces regional settings in the phones, that enables users to customise their units and numbers preferences. It also gets an updated photo widget, a new screenshot editor, and the option to hide app icons on the Home Screen and app drawer.

Nothing Phone 2 users opting to update to the Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1 version can now capture screenshots with a three-finger swipe on the screen. They can also customise a particular feature to align with the double-press power button action. It gets a revamped Home Screen and Lock Screen customisation page and also a new glass filter to accompany the wallpapers. Speaking of which, users can now also choose from new solid colour wallpaper options.

For Nothing Phone 2 users using the Nothing OS 2.0.3 version, they will need to download the Nothing OS Beta tool APK file (link available on the Community post), and install the app to get the Update to Beta version option in Settings. Then they can go to Settings > System > Update to Beta version to get the Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1 update. If the update is not visible, then the users can click on Check for new version and follow the steps as listed. The company has noted that since this is a beta version, it may interfere with the data and factory reset. It is advisable to back up all data before testing this update. There is also a rollback option available for users that has been detailed in the community post.

