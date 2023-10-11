Technology News

Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in India Leaked Ahead of October 12 Launch

Oppo Find N3 Flip will be announced on October 12 and the launch event will be streamed live on YouTube starting at 7:00pm IST.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 October 2023 13:03 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N3 Flip has a 6.80-inch AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N3 Flip was unveiled in August last week in China
  • Specifications of Indian variant seem to be similar to Chinese version
  • Oppo Find N3 Flip packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC under the hood
Oppo Find N3 Flip is all set to go official in India on Thursday (October 12). Ahead of the formal launch, its India pricing has been leaked online. The flagship clamshell foldable smartphone was launched in China in August. The Chinese variant of the Oppo Find N3 Flip packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC under the hood and is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 44W wired charging support. It sports a 6.80-inch AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate as well as a 3.26-inch cover display.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) (via @LeaksAn1) has suggested the India pricing of the Oppo Find N3 Flip on Twitter. According to him, the handset will be priced at around Rs. 94,999 in India for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is said to be available at a discounted price of Rs. 89,622.

Oppo Find N3 Flip will be announced on October 12 and the launch event will be streamed live on YouTube starting at 7:00pm IST. Its successor — Oppo Find N2 Flip —debuted earlier this year in India with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip was unveiled in August last week with a price tag of CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is available in Mirror Night, Mist Rose, and Moonlight Muse (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Specifications of the Indian variant seem to be similar to the one launched in China. The Chinese version of the Oppo Find N3 Flip has a 6.80-inch AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate as well as a 3.26-inch cover display. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. For optics, it has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS support, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel front camera. The handset comes with an Alert Slider and is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 44W wired charging support.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
