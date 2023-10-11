OnePlus has yet to launch its first foldable the Open, but the rumour mill already seems to be gearing up for its next premium flagship, the OnePlus 12. The OnePlus 12 will be the replacement to the brand's current flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11 5G, which has the regular chocolate bar form factor and is focussed more on performance and imaging. As per recent leaks, it's expected to come with several upgrades. Now, there are more details about its redesigned camera bump, a special finish as well as more information about its camera hardware.

As per tipster Digital Chat Station (via weibo 1, 2,) the OnePlus 12 will arrive in a very unique finish. There is reportedly a white glass variant which according to the source will use a “diffuse reflection process” which should technically blur all reflections on its glossy exterior. This reportedly looks very unique and should also enhance the phone's “tactile appeal”. In terms of weight one can expect it to weigh as much as Oppo's recently launched Find X6 Pro smartphone.

There's something new about the rear camera module's design, which has been talked about in a previous report as well. According to the tipster, it will remind many of a wrist watch as it seems inspired by the same. While the design of the lens remains unchanged, a watch-like design has been integrated into it, which seems to have a very different texture. Indeed, the source could be referring to the space between the camera lenses in a camera module and that this space could have a watch-like texture added to it.

More details about the camera module have also shown up. The primary sensor is expected to feature a Sony IMX966 50-megapixel sensor, which is OIS-enabled and of the 1/1.4-inch variety offering a 23mm focal length and an f/1.7 aperture. Next up is a ½-inch type, 48-megapixel ultra-wide telephoto camera (expected to be the Sony IMX581) with a 14mm focal length and an f/2.2 aperture. OnePlus is said to be using a OmniVision OV64B 64-megapixel camera for its telephoto with 3x optical zoom. This sensor too is of the ½-inch variety which should also allow for some hybrid zooming as well.

As for the previously leaked specifications about the upcoming OnePlus 12 which will first be announced in China, it is expected to retain its curved-edge display and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and pack in up to 24GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage (at least for the China models). The devices will be powered by a 5,400mAh battery which will have both wired charging at 100W and wireless charging at 50W and it's also expected to offer a proper IP-rated body this time around.

