Technology News

Nothing Phone 2 Detailed Renders for Both Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch

Nothing Phone 2 leaked renders suggest the handset will sport a flat screen with uniform bezels and a hole-punch display cutout for the selfie camera.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 July 2023 12:27 IST
Nothing Phone 2 Detailed Renders for Both Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass (@evleaks)

Nothing Phone 2 is scheduled to debut on July 11

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The design of the Nothing Phone 2 has been leaked several times
  • The smartphone is shown to feature a redesigned Glyph Interface

Nothing Phone 2 — scheduled to make its debut next week — has surfaced in leaked design renders that show additional details related to the smartphone's design a week ahead of its debut in global markets including India. The upcoming smartphone from Nothing can be seen from various angles in two colour options. The renders show the display, rear panel, and sides of the Nothing Phone 2. The smartphone was spotted in a YouTube video earlier this week, and the company has also shared an image of the smartphone in both expected colour options.

Tipster Evan Blass leaked detailed renders of the Nothing Phone 2 on Twitter, that show the upcoming smartphone in grey and white colour options. The images suggest the smartphone will sport a flat screen with uniform bezels and a hole-punch display cutout to house a selfie camera. The Nothing Phone 2 is also shown to run the company's Nothing OS with themed widgets, icons, and a frosted glass wallpaper. The volume buttons are located on the left side of the smartphone, while the power button is on the right edge.

nothing phone 2 evleaks twitter Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2 in white and black colour options
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass (@evleaks)

 

The leaked renders also show the redesigned Glyph Interface with the LED strips on and off. These corroborate the design leaked in previous renders and purported images of the smartphone that have surfaced online over the past few weeks. YouTube creator Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) recently revealed the design of the Nothing Phone 2 and showed off upgrades to the company's unique Glyph notification system on the smartphone's rear panel.

In addition to the ability to show the phone's charging status like its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2 will also allow users to see volume levels, or the countdown for a timer set on the phone, according to the details shared in the YouTube video. The Glyph interface will also support third party apps, which means apps like Uber and Zomato will be able to show the time required to pick you up or deliver your food. 

The UK-based startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei will launch the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 on July 11, and the firm is already accepting pre-orders for the handset in India. The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display. It will also be equipped with a 4,700mAh battery, which is larger than the one on the company's first-generation Nothing Phone 1. It will receive 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates, according to the company.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2 design, Nothing Phone 2 Glyph Interface, Glyph Interface, Nothing Phone 2 specifications, Nothing
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Confirmed to Launch in August, May Not See an International Release
European Commission Announces New Rules to Speed Up Big Tech Data Privacy Probes

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 2 Detailed Renders for Both Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Detailed Renders of Nothing Phone 2 in Both Colour Options Leak Online
  2. Amazon Prime Day: These Smartphones Are Set to Launch Before the Sale
  3. Nothing Phone 2 First Look Image Shows Updated Glyph Design: See Here
  4. iPhone 15 Series Will Reportedly Feature Larger Batteries Across Lineup
  5. iQoo 11S Goes Official With Up to 1TB of Internal Storage: See Price
  6. Realme Narzo 60 Series Pre-Bookings in India to Start on This Date
  7. Samsung Confirms Launch of Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC in India
  8. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Confirmed to Launch This Month, but Only in China
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Everything You Need to Know About the Lunar Mission
  10. Infinix Hot 30 5G Design, Specifications Officially Confirmed: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 110 2G With Inbuilt UPI App, Wireless FM Radio Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Kajol, Kriti Sanon Starrer 'Do Patti' Announced by Netflix, No Release Date Yet
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Detailed Renders for Both Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Microsoft Thinks Sony Will Release a PS5 Slim Later This Year, Priced at $399.99: Report
  5. Motorola to Double Investments in Premium Segment of Mobile Phones, Aims to Be Among Top 3 Brands: Official
  6. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Retain Risen Prices Despite Minor Losses, Stablecoins Reflect Gains
  7. European Commission Announces New Rules to Speed Up Big Tech Data Privacy Probes
  8. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Confirmed to Launch in August, May Not See an International Release
  9. London Court Dismisses Apple's Appeal in Dispute With Optis, Says iPhone and iPad Models Infringed 4G Patents
  10. iPhone 15 Series to Be Equipped With Larger Batteries Than iPhone 14 Lineup: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.