Nothing Phone 2 — scheduled to make its debut next week — has surfaced in leaked design renders that show additional details related to the smartphone's design a week ahead of its debut in global markets including India. The upcoming smartphone from Nothing can be seen from various angles in two colour options. The renders show the display, rear panel, and sides of the Nothing Phone 2. The smartphone was spotted in a YouTube video earlier this week, and the company has also shared an image of the smartphone in both expected colour options.

Tipster Evan Blass leaked detailed renders of the Nothing Phone 2 on Twitter, that show the upcoming smartphone in grey and white colour options. The images suggest the smartphone will sport a flat screen with uniform bezels and a hole-punch display cutout to house a selfie camera. The Nothing Phone 2 is also shown to run the company's Nothing OS with themed widgets, icons, and a frosted glass wallpaper. The volume buttons are located on the left side of the smartphone, while the power button is on the right edge.

Nothing Phone 2 in white and black colour options

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass (@evleaks)

The leaked renders also show the redesigned Glyph Interface with the LED strips on and off. These corroborate the design leaked in previous renders and purported images of the smartphone that have surfaced online over the past few weeks. YouTube creator Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) recently revealed the design of the Nothing Phone 2 and showed off upgrades to the company's unique Glyph notification system on the smartphone's rear panel.

In addition to the ability to show the phone's charging status like its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2 will also allow users to see volume levels, or the countdown for a timer set on the phone, according to the details shared in the YouTube video. The Glyph interface will also support third party apps, which means apps like Uber and Zomato will be able to show the time required to pick you up or deliver your food.

The UK-based startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei will launch the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 on July 11, and the firm is already accepting pre-orders for the handset in India. The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display. It will also be equipped with a 4,700mAh battery, which is larger than the one on the company's first-generation Nothing Phone 1. It will receive 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates, according to the company.

