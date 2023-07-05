Technology News

European Commission Announces New Rules to Speed Up Big Tech Data Privacy Probes

Critics say investigations take too long and fines are too low to deter privacy breaches by Big Tech companies.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 July 2023 11:20 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Privacy activist Max Schrems has filed complaints against Meta and Google

Stung by criticism of tardy privacy investigations and the Irish privacy regulator's outsized role in overseeing Big Tech, the European Commission on Tuesday announced new rules to help watchdogs work on cross-border cases at a faster clip.

Critics say investigations take too long and fines are too low to deter privacy breaches by Big Tech companies, undermining the goal of landmark EU rules known as the General Data Protection Regulation which came into force in 2018.

The Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), the EU lead regulator because many of the world's largest technology companies are based in Ireland, has also attracted criticism from its peers for its fines, seen by some as too low.

"The harmonisation of these procedural aspects will support the timely completion of investigations and the delivery of swift remedies for individuals," the Commission said.

The new rules require the main privacy authority to share a summary of key issues with its peers, allowing them to provide feedback at an early stage and also set out common deadlines for cross-border cooperation and dispute resolution.

Complainants have the right to be heard in cases where their complaints are fully or partially rejected and also to be properly involved should regulators decide to investigate their grievances.

The new rules also give companies under investigation the right to be heard at key stages in the procedure and to access the file.

Privacy activist Max Schrems who has filed complaints against Meta Platforms and Alphabet's Google criticised the new procedures.

"The Commission proposal seems to be technically and materially flawed and rather strips citizens of existing rights than ensuring their enforcement," he said.

Tech lobbying group The Computer & Communications Industry Association said the rules fall short when it comes to the right of companies to appeal and the right to a fair hearing with a realistic timeframe. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google, European Commission, Big Tech
