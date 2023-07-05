Technology News

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Confirmed to Launch in August, May Not See an International Release

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is likely to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 July 2023 11:06 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is expected to succeed Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is likely to sport an under-display camera sensor
  • The phone is likely to support 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch timeline in China has been confirmed. Xiaomi President Lu Weibing announced the same in an answer to a comment on one of his Weibo posts. However, a tipster suggests that the phone will not launch internationally. This upcoming book-style foldable is expected to succeed the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, which was released in China in August 2022. The phone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. Meanwhile, previous leaks have suggested some key specifications of the Mix Fold 3.

Xiaomi President Lu Weibing posted on Weibo regarding the company's new factory upgrade with better manufacturing systems. In a reply to a question in the comments section of the post, he confirmed that the much-awaited Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will launch in China in August.

On the other hand, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) had also tweeted before the aforementioned post and suggested that the Mix Fold 3 will be released soon. The tipster however added that the phone is likely to only be available for sale in China and will not launch internationally in any other markets. 

There are still a few weeks until August and a couple of reports have already suggested a few key specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi foldable. One of the unique selling points of the handset is said to be its reduced weight and thickness. When folded, the preceding Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 measures 11.2mm in thickness. The Mix Fold 3 is expected to be thinner and lighter but more durable than its predecessor.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is also likely to be equipped with a waterdrop hinge that is meant to increase its drop resistance capacity. Tipped to launch in a white curved glass body, the phone is expected to come with Leica-tuned cameras with most probably two zoom lenses - 3.2 times and a 5x periscope lens for long-range zoom. It is also tipped to feature an under-display selfie camera sensor.

An earlier report also suggested that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will launch with a waterproof design, although a specific IP rating was not mentioned. It is expected to feature a 6.5-inch outer panel and an 8.02-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) internal display, both sporting a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone is said to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is likely to be backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging, and 50W wireless charging support.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.02-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android
Resolution 2160x1914 pixels
London Court Dismisses Apple's Appeal in Dispute With Optis, Says iPhone and iPad Models Infringed 4G Patents

