Nothing Phone 2 Design Officially Teased Ahead of July 11 Launch: All Details

Nothing Phone 2 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 June 2023 15:38 IST
Nothing Phone 2 Design Officially Teased Ahead of July 11 Launch: All Details

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2 is expected to succeed the Nothing Phone 1

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2 is expected to run Android 13 with Nothing OS 1.5 on top
  • The phone will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery
  • Nothing Phone 2 will feature a larger 6.7-inch display

Nothing Phone 2 is set to launch globally and in India on July 11. It is expected to succeed the Nothing Phone 1, which was released in July 2022. The Phone 1 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Phone 2 is confirmed to come equipped with a more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a slightly larger 4,700mAh battery. Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently teased the home screen of the upcoming smartphone in a screenshot. Now, ahead of its launch, the company has teased the design of the rear panel of the phone.

In a tweet on Friday, Nothing teased the design of the back panel of the Nothing Phone 2. The handset is seen in a transparent glass cover back, with underlying LED light panels, similar to the preceding handset. The images also confirms that the Phone 2 will get curved edges and frame. In comparison, the Phone 1 had flat sides and a flat rear panel.

In a recent screenshot of the phone's home screen that Pei shared, the digital clock is seen in the top left corner of the display. This was indicative that the selfie camera may not be positioned centrally in the Phone 2. In another tweet by the company, an unspecified handset is seen with extremely narrow bezels and a centre-aligned hole-punch camera slot at the top of the panel. It is speculated that this could be a hint that the upcoming phone is likely to have a centrally positioned selfie camera.

The Nothing Phone 2 pre-orders in India went live today at 12 noon. Customers only need to pay a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000 to book the phone and upon the release, pay the balance amount to secure the handset. An earlier report suggested that the 8GB + 256GB variant of the phone is likely to be priced at EUR 729 (roughly Rs. 65,600) and the 12GB + 512GB option is expected to be marked at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 76,500).

Nothing has already confirmed that the Phone 2 will come equipped with a 6.7-inch display, with a resolution of full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) or higher. It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The model will ship with a USB Type-C cable with a transparent outer layer and a silver-coloured USB port. The handset is also confirmed to receive 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nothing Phone 2 Design Officially Teased Ahead of July 11 Launch: All Details
