Nothing Phone 2 to Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series Processor: All Details

The upcoming Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be a high-end device unlike the Nothing Phone 1

Nothing CEO, Carl Pei and Qualcomm CEO, Cristiano Amon confirm collaboration for the Phone 2

Since the launch of Carl Pei's 'Nothing' technology and lifestyle brand, the company has only announced a handful of products. These would include the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones, followed by the Nothing Phone 1, and the more recent Nothing Ear Stick earphones. In a previous interview the Nothing CEO made it official that Phone 2 would arrive soon and that it would be launched in the US as well. Now, at a press event held at Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023), there's finally more news about the upcoming Phone 2.

At MWC 2023, Carl Pei unveiled what Nothing refers to as a “key premium feature” of its upcoming smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2. Pei along with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, revealed that the Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by Qualcomm's silicon and that it will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series processor in particular. Nothing's currently available Phone 1 smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, which is mainly found in mid-range smartphones. And in typical Nothing (or OnePlus) fashion, that was all that was revealed at the event. This also means that we can expect more information being revealed in a similar manner in the following months.

We know very little about the Nothing Phone 2 at the moment. In a recent interview, Nothing CEO, Carl Pei confirmed the name of the upcoming device and that the company will be prioritising the US market. The Nothing Phone 1 did not get a US release as the brand needed to work with carriers on certification, which required resources that Nothing did not have at that time. The company recently announced a beta programme for US-based buyers that allowed them to test the handset in the country.

In the same interview, Pei explained that the company was investing heavily in software for the Phone 2. A previous report claimed that the Nothing Phone 2 will bear the model number A065 and that it would offer a flagship-grade experience. The device is expected to be offered in a 12GB RAM variant with 256GB of internal storage. It is also expected to have a 5,000mAh battery compared to the 4,500mAh unit on the outgoing Nothing Phone 1.

The report also claims that the Phone 2 will feature an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz maximum refresh rate. This would be of the adaptive variety, meaning that it would adjust its refresh rate based on on-screen content or apps.

The Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India in July 2022 and is currently available at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It features a mid-range processor but offers a rather unique design thanks to its [Glyph Interface] as per our review. The phone is featured in our ‘Best smartphones under Rs. 30,000' buyers guide as it offers good value with features such as an IP 53 rating for dust and water resistance and wireless charging, both of which are rare in the mid-range smartphone segment.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2 Processor, Carl Pei
