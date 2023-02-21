Technology News

Nothing Phone 1 Gets Android 13-Based Nothing OS 1.5 Update: How to Download

Nothing OS 1.5 adds a new "self-repair" feature for the Nothing Phone 1 that is claimed to keep the smartphone running smoothly.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 February 2023
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing OS 1.5 is based on Android 13 and has already begun rolling out to users

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 has received its first major Android OS upgrade
  • The update began rolling out to some users last week
  • Nothing OS 1.5 also adds support for new Glyph notification sounds

Nothing Phone 1, the first smartphone from the UK-based startup headed by Carl Pei, is receiving its first major Android OS update. The company has announced the rollout of Nothing OS 1.5 to the handset, which brings with it several optimisations and a few custom features introduced by Google as well as the smartphone manufacturer. Users will be able to access lock screen shortcut customisations, more Glyph ringtones and notification sounds, as well as new Material You colour schemes with the latest update.  

The upgrade to Nothing OS 1.5 was announced by the company on its website along with details of all the important changes and additions to the company's lightly customised version of Android 13. It is worth noting that while some users began to receive the update last week, the company has finally confirmed that it is now rolling the update out to all users. A Gadgets 360 staff member was able to confirm the update had rolled out to their handset. 

According to the company, the update to Nothing OS 1.5 will add a new Nothing Weather app. it will also update the interface of the built-in camera app. Meanwhile the update is also claimed to cause apps to load up to 50 percent faster. The Nothing Phone 1 also gains a new "self-repair" feature that is claimed to clear unused cache and expired system dumps to keep the phone running smoothly.

Customisation options have also been improved on Nothing OS 1.5, and users will have access to a new Glyph sound pack with additional ringtones and notification sounds. They can also access new Material You colour schemes based on wallpapers. The update also adds support for customising the lock screen shortcuts. 

Nothing has also updated the network Quick Settings toggle to allow users to easily switch between data connectivity on two SIMs. Meanwhile, company has integrated support for scanning QR codes into the built-in camera app as well as a shortcut in the quick settings panel. 

Meanwhile, Nothing Phone 1 owners can also set different languages for different apps, choose individual photos to share with applications, and get clipboard access alerts. These are all features first introduced on Android 13. They will also have access to redesigned media controls with larger album art and more music controls, while media and notification volumes can now be controlled individually, even when the phone is locked. 

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: Nothing Phone 1, Nothing OS 1.5, Nothing, Android 13
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.