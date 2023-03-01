Technology News
Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 With Top-End MediaTek SoCs, 120Hz Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo V27 Pro's price in India starts at Rs. 37,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 1 March 2023 12:44 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V27 series is offered in Magic Blue and Noble Black shades

Highlights
  • Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 have identical specifications
  • The vanilla model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC
  • Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 flaunt triple rear cameras

Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 were launched in India on Wednesday. As the successor to the Vivo V25 series that the Chinese smartphone brand introduced last year, the latest Vivo V27 series run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and pack top-end MediaTek SoCs. They pack 3D curved screens with 120Hz refresh rates and have colour-changing rear glass panels. Both the Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 flaunt triple rear cameras. The Vivo V27 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the vanilla model has a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC under the hood.

Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 price in India, availability

The Vivo V27 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage has a price tag of Rs. 42,999. The Vivo V27, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Vivo V27 series comes in Magic Blue and Noble Black shades and they will go on sale in the country through Flipkart, Vivo's online store and offline retail partners.

Pre-booking for the Vivo V27 Pro will start today (March 1) and the sale will begin on March 6. The sale of Vivo V27 will start from March 23. Consumers pre-booking the new handsets using HDFC, ICICI and Kotak Mahindra bank cards and HDB financial services can avail of a flat discount of Rs. 3,000. 

Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 specifications

Both the Vivo V27 series smartphones boast identical specifications and features. The dual SIM (nano) Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 run FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13, and feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo V27 Pro is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Vivo V27, on the other hand, runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC.

Both the models sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The rear camera supports different video and photography modes including wedding-style portrait, aura light, panorama, and time-lapse photography among others. On the front, the Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 feature a 50-megapixel sensor with autofocus.

There is up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage on the Vivo V27 series devices, not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, Beidu, Glonass, Galileo, Navic, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and proximity sensor. Further, they pack fingerprint sensors for authentication.

The Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 are backed by a 4,600mAh battery, with 66W fast charging that's said to deliver up to 50 percent charge in as little as 19 minutes. The Pro model measures 164.1x74.8x7.36mm and weighs 182 grams. The Vivo V27 measures around 164.1x 74.8x7.4mm and weighs 180 grams.

Vivo V27

Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vivo V27 Pro

Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,600mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
