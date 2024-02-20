Nothing Phone 2a is confirmed to launch in India on March 5. Ahead of the launch, new design renders habe been leaked that suggest what the smartphone could look like. As per the leak, it could feature a pill shaped camera module at the back that features a dual camera setup. The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to offer marked upgrades over the Nothing Phone 1 and will be priced more affordably compared to the Nothing Phone 2. The company has also officially revealed the processor details of the handset.

The design renders were shared by SmartPrix in collaboration with tipster @OnLeaks. The renders were created in 5K resolution using CAD (Computer-Aided Design). They show an entirely different camera module compared to the ones that surfaced previously. A horizontally-placed pill-shaped dual camera setup can be seen housed on the back panel. Three LED strips are seen surrounding the camera module that should create Nothing's Glyph Interface, also known as Glyph Lights. Among them, two curved strips appear to be placed on the left, whereas a vertically straight strip is placed on the right.

Because of the semi-transparent back panel on the Nothing Phone 2a render, various screws and contraptions can also be seen. The company's branding can be seen vertically aligned towards the bottom-left side. The smartphone is shown in the Dark Grey finish.

Earlier, teasing the processor onboard the smartphone, Pei said that it is “Not the Dimensity 7200.” Now, on Monday, the company officially revealed it to be the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. In the video, Raymond Zhu, the Product Marketing Manager at Nothing, said that they picked the MediaTek chipset over two Qualcomm chipsets — Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Snapdragon 782G — as the former offered better performance. A separate post revealed that it is a custom-made chipset that was exclusively co-engineered by MediaTek and the smartphone maker.

As per previous reports, the Nothing Phone 2a is said to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone might also ship with Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5.2 and could feature up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage. For optics, its rear camera panel could sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside another 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. On the front, it is expected to carry a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It is also likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery along with a 45W wired charging support.

