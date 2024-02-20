Technology News

Vivo V30 Pro Camera Details Tipped Ahead of February 28 Launch

Vivo V30 Pro has been tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 February 2024 16:13 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V30 Pro is tipped to be a rebadged version of the Vivo S18 Pro (pictured)

  • Vivo V30 Pro will be launched in Thailand in three colourways
  • The India launch of the model has been tipped via leaked retail posters
  • The Vivo V30 Pro will get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
Vivo V30 Pro is set to launch in Thailand later this month. The model will be the latest in the lineup, which consists of the Vivo V30 and the Vivo V30 Lite model. The Pro variant has previously been spotted on benchmarking sites and earlier leaks have suggested several key features of the handset. A retail promotional poster leak has also hinted at an imminent India launch. Now a report shares some key camera details of the Vivo V30 Pro.

The company has confirmed that the Vivo V30 Pro will carry a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor within its triple rear camera unit. Now a 91Mobiles report claims that the phone will be equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX816 portrait camera alongside a third sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

As per the report, the Vivo V30 Pro will be equipped with a 50-megapixel Eye AF front camera as well, similar to the Vivo V30 model. The Pro model is also tipped to be offered in black and blue colour options in India, whereas the base model may launch in the country in an additional gradient green shade. An earlier MySmartPrice report shared a retail poster for the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro hinting at an eventual India launch.

The Vivo V30 Pro is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phone may ship with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2,800 x 1,260 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,800 nits of peak brightness level.

Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo V30 Pro will get Zeiss lenses and the Aura Light feature. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery that is expected to offer support for 80W wired fast charging. The handset may also arrive with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

