Nothing Phone 2a was unveiled in India on March 5. It is backed by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It ships with Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. The phone recently received the Nothing OS 2.5.3 update that brought some significant camera experience updates to the handset. Now the UK-based OEM has announced that a new Nothing OS 2.5.4 update has started rolling out to Phone 2a users.

The London-based company announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Nothing OS 2.5.4 update is rolling out to Nothing Phone 2a. To upgrade to Nothing OS 2.5.4, Phone 2a users can go to Settings > System > System Update. The company also detailed the changelog for the update in the same post. The update includes improved colour accuracy and saturation for the rear camera, as well as refined colour consistency between the primary and ultra-wide rear cameras.

As per the changelog, the NothingOS 2.5.4 update for the Phone 2a will overall improve camera performance and offer a "fine-tuned" Bokeh effect in the Portrait Mode. The Nothing OS 2.5.4 update is said to optimise the overall performance of mobile games including BGMI. The update will also improve the Recorder widget animation and get rid of the animation stutter while launching and exiting applications.

The NothingOS 2.5.4 update for Phone 2a also includes several bug fixes. A flickering issue that some users faced when launching apps from the home screen has been fixed. Meanwhile, a display issue with the home screen and lock screen wallpapers has also been fixed in this update. Issues with the incorrect display of cellular or Wi-Fi information in Quick Settings, as well as the screen going dark during incoming calls are said to have been resolved. The update will also enhance the overall stability of the handset.

Offered in Black and White shades, the Nothing Phone 2a is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, whereas the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants carry a price tag of Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support, a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, dual 50-megapixel rear cameras, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

