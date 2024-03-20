Technology News

Nothing Phone 2a Gets Camera and Performance Improvements With Nothing OS 2.5.4 Update

Nothing Phone 2a runs Nothing OS 2.5 out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2024 12:50 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Gets Camera and Performance Improvements With Nothing OS 2.5.4 Update

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2a was launched in India on March 5

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2a is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC
  • The handset features dual 50-megapixel rear cameras
  • The Nothing Phone 2a has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support
Nothing Phone 2a was unveiled in India on March 5. It is backed by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It ships with Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. The phone recently received the Nothing OS 2.5.3 update that brought some significant camera experience updates to the handset. Now the UK-based OEM has announced that a new Nothing OS 2.5.4 update has started rolling out to Phone 2a users.

The London-based company announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Nothing OS 2.5.4 update is rolling out to Nothing Phone 2a. To upgrade to Nothing OS 2.5.4, Phone 2a users can go to Settings > System > System Update. The company also detailed the changelog for the update in the same post. The update includes improved colour accuracy and saturation for the rear camera, as well as refined colour consistency between the primary and ultra-wide rear cameras. nothingos 254 nothing phone 2a phone2a

As per the changelog, the NothingOS 2.5.4 update for the Phone 2a will overall improve camera performance and offer a "fine-tuned" Bokeh effect in the Portrait Mode. The Nothing OS 2.5.4 update  is said to optimise the overall performance of mobile games including BGMI. The update will also improve the Recorder widget animation and get rid of the animation stutter while launching and exiting applications.

The NothingOS 2.5.4 update for Phone 2a also includes several bug fixes. A flickering issue that some users faced when launching apps from the home screen has been fixed. Meanwhile, a display issue with the home screen and lock screen wallpapers has also been fixed in this update. Issues with the incorrect display of cellular or Wi-Fi information in Quick Settings, as well as the screen going dark during incoming calls are said to have been resolved. The update will also enhance the overall stability of the handset.

Offered in Black and White shades, the Nothing Phone 2a is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, whereas the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants carry a price tag of Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support, a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, dual 50-megapixel rear cameras, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 2a Gets Camera and Performance Improvements With Nothing OS 2.5.4 Update
