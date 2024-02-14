Nothing Phone 2a is confirmed to launch in India on March 5. As the moniker suggests, the upcoming smartphone is not a flagship model but it is claimed to be an upgrade over the company's first handset unveiled in July 2022, the Nothing Phone 1. The UK-based OEM has not yet revealed the design of the phone, nor has it teased any features that the upcoming model may get. Several leaks and reports, however, have already suggested key details about the Nothing Phone 2a. Leaked design renders of the phone have also surfaced online over the past few days. Now a tipster has suggested some important specifications and the likely price of the model in India.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Nothing Phone 2a could be priced in India at Rs. 30,000. He added the phone may also see a limited release in the US, where it is likely to be priced at $400 (roughly Rs. 33,200).

The tipster added that the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC. The phone may also ship with Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 and feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

For optics, the Nothing Phone 2a may get a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the back and a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. The tipster added that the phone is likely to support 45W wired fast charging.

Earlier leaks claimed that the Nothing Phone 2a may launch in Black and White colour options. It is also said to be offered in two configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

Notably, the Nothing Phone 2, launched in July 2023, starts in India at Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 38,999. The Nothing Phone 1, on the other hand, is listed at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options are marked at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively.

