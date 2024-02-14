Technology News

Nothing Phone 2a Price in India, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of March 5 Launch

Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 February 2024 16:34 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Price in India, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of March 5 Launch

Photo Credit: Smartprix/ @OnLeaks

Latest leaked design render of the Nothing Phone 2a

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2a is tipped to sport two 50-megapixel rear sensors
  • The upcoming handset is said to ship with Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5
  • The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to support 45W wired fast charging
Nothing Phone 2a is confirmed to launch in India on March 5. As the moniker suggests, the upcoming smartphone is not a flagship model but it is claimed to be an upgrade over the company's first handset unveiled in July 2022, the Nothing Phone 1. The UK-based OEM has not yet revealed the design of the phone, nor has it teased any features that the upcoming model may get. Several leaks and reports, however, have already suggested key details about the Nothing Phone 2a. Leaked design renders of the phone have also surfaced online over the past few days. Now a tipster has suggested some important specifications and the likely price of the model in India.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Nothing Phone 2a could be priced in India at Rs. 30,000. He added the phone may also see a limited release in the US, where it is likely to be priced at $400 (roughly Rs. 33,200).

The tipster added that the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC. The phone may also ship with Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 and feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

For optics, the Nothing Phone 2a may get a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the back and a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. The tipster added that the phone is likely to support 45W wired fast charging. 

Earlier leaks claimed that the Nothing Phone 2a may launch in Black and White colour options. It is also said to be offered in two configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

Notably, the Nothing Phone 2, launched in July 2023, starts in India at Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 38,999. The Nothing Phone 1, on the other hand, is listed at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options are marked at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nvidia Market Cap Threatens Google Parent Alphabet After Overtaking Amazon
Apple’s Longest-Serving Designer Bart Andre Said to Depart Company, Adding to Exodus

