Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 2a Goes on Sale in India For the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications

Nothing Phone 2a Goes on Sale in India For the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications

Nothing Phone 2a is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 March 2024 13:28 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Goes on Sale in India For the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2a is offered in Black and White colour options

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2a sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • It is equipped with two rear 50-megapixel sensors
  • The Nothing Phone 2a supports 45W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 2a was launched in India on March 5 and it was scheduled to go for sale in the country on March 12. The phone is offered in two RAM and storage configurations and two colourways. It comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The handset also features a dual rear camera unit and ships with Android 14-based OS. Following are some of the offers you can avail of as the newly launched model from the UK-based OEM goes on sale today.

Nothing Phone 2a price in India, availability, offers

Offered in Black and White shades, the Nothing Phone 2a starts in India at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are priced at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. It is available for sale in the country via Flipkart from 12pm IST on March 12, Tuesday.

As part of its launch day offer, Nothing announced that the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Nothing Phone 2a can be bought for Rs. 19,999. HDFC Bank card holders can get an instant discount of Rs. 2,000. All users may also be eligible for up to another Rs. 2,000 off on exchange deals. Select lucky buyers may also get a Rs. 2,000 coupon from Flipkart.

Customers can also buy CMF Buds and CMF Power 65W GaN charger at Rs. 1,999 each, alongside the Nothing Phone 2a. 

Nothing Phone 2a specifications, features

Nothing Phone 2a comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone ships with Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the dual rear camera system of the Nothing Phone 2a carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), alongside a secondary 50-megapixel sensor which is paired with an ultrawide angle lens. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor placed within a centred hole-punch slot.

Nothing packs a 5,000mAh battery into the Phone 2a with support for 45W wired fast charging that claims to charge the battery from zero to 50 percent in 23 minutes and to 100 percent in 59 minutes. It comes with a redesigned Glyph Interface over the Phone 2 and Phone 1 models, an IP54 rating and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2a, Nothing Phone 2a India launch, Nothing Phone 2a price in India, Nothing Phone 2a specifications, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Begins Formal Development of MacBook Pro With M4 Chip: Gurman
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro to Get Circle to Search Feature via Pixel Feature Drop

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 2a Goes on Sale in India For the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Mentions Pixel 8a on Company Support Page; Launch Expected Soon
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Vivo T3 5G India Launch Teased, Specifications Leaked
  4. Xiaomi 14: Good Things Come in Small Packages
  5. iQoo Z9 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC Goes Official in India
  6. Infinix Note 40 Series Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked Online
  7. Apple is Already Working on a MacBook Pro Powered By an M4 Chip: Gurman
  8. New Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air Models Could be Launched Soon: Report
  9. Samsung Could Go With Apple Watch-Like Square Design for Future Wearables
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X100s Specifications, Colour Options Leak; Said to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Chip
  2. Apple Watch Series 9 Price in India Temporarily Drops Under Rs. 33,000 on Flipkart: See Deal
  3. Sony Hints at 'Super Fungible Tokens' in Latest Patent Application: All You Need to Know
  4. Detective Dotson, a Mystery-Adventure 2D Platformer Game for PC, Announced by Masala Games
  5. Apple's Latest Patent Application Reveals New Touchscreen iMac Design for Artists With Wireless Charging Station
  6. Infinix Note 40, Note 40 Pro 4G Price, Renders Leaked; Note 40 Pro 5G Spotted on Certification Sites
  7. Apple to Launch New iPad Pro, iPad Air Models Soon; AirPods Pro Could Get New Feature, Says Report
  8. iQoo Pad 2 May Launch Soon; Key Features Tipped
  9. Xiaomi SU7 Deliveries Set to Begin in China Amid Brutal Price War
  10. Apple is Reportedly Experimenting With an AI-Powered Ad Performance Tool
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »