Nothing Phone 2a was launched in India on March 5 and it was scheduled to go for sale in the country on March 12. The phone is offered in two RAM and storage configurations and two colourways. It comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The handset also features a dual rear camera unit and ships with Android 14-based OS. Following are some of the offers you can avail of as the newly launched model from the UK-based OEM goes on sale today.

Nothing Phone 2a price in India, availability, offers

Offered in Black and White shades, the Nothing Phone 2a starts in India at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are priced at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. It is available for sale in the country via Flipkart from 12pm IST on March 12, Tuesday.

As part of its launch day offer, Nothing announced that the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Nothing Phone 2a can be bought for Rs. 19,999. HDFC Bank card holders can get an instant discount of Rs. 2,000. All users may also be eligible for up to another Rs. 2,000 off on exchange deals. Select lucky buyers may also get a Rs. 2,000 coupon from Flipkart.

Customers can also buy CMF Buds and CMF Power 65W GaN charger at Rs. 1,999 each, alongside the Nothing Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 2a specifications, features

Nothing Phone 2a comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone ships with Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the dual rear camera system of the Nothing Phone 2a carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), alongside a secondary 50-megapixel sensor which is paired with an ultrawide angle lens. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor placed within a centred hole-punch slot.

Nothing packs a 5,000mAh battery into the Phone 2a with support for 45W wired fast charging that claims to charge the battery from zero to 50 percent in 23 minutes and to 100 percent in 59 minutes. It comes with a redesigned Glyph Interface over the Phone 2 and Phone 1 models, an IP54 rating and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

