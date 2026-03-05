Nothing Phone 4a was launched in India and other global markets on Thursday at an event in London, the UK, along with the new Nothing Phone 4a Pro. Both handsets are set to go on sale in India via an e-commerce platform. The new Nothing Phone 4a is offered in four colour options and three storage configurations. It sports Nothing's new Glyph Bar interface, which features 63 mini-LEDs and six individually addressable zones. Powering the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro are Snapdragon 7 series chipsets from Qualcomm. The Phone 4a is equipped with a 5,400mAh battery.

Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Price in India, Availability

Nothing Phone 4a price in India starts at Rs. 31,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration cost Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively. Customers can opt for a Rs. 1,000 bank offer and an additional Rs. 6,000 exchange bonus while purchasing the smartphone.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro costs Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB+128GB option, while the higher-end 8GB+256GB configuration is priced at Rs. 42,999. Lastly, the top-end Nothing Phone 4a Pro with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is listed at Rs. 45,999.

The new phones are set to go on sale in India on March 13 and March 27, respectively, via Flipkart. While the Nothing Phone 4a is offered in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colourways, the Phone 4a Pro is offered in Black, Pink, and Silver.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro features a larger Glyph Matrix interface

Nothing Phone 4a Specifications, Features

The Nothing Phone 4a is a dual SIM handset that runs on Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1. The company promises three years of OS updates and six years of security patches for the new smartphone. It is equipped with a 6.78-inch (1,224x2,720 pixels) LTPS Flexible AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, 440 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, up to 2,500Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

A 4nm octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm powers the Nothing Phone 4a. The SoC is claimed to deliver a peak clock speed of 2.7GHz. It also features a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The Phone 4a also ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Nothing Phone 4a also gets the new Glyph Bar interface. It features 63 mini-LEDs and six individually addressable zones. The Glyph Bar also supports generative ringtones functionality, along with Glyph Timer, Essential Notifications, Volume Indicator, Live Notifications, Glyph Torch, Camera Countdown, Flip to Record, Flip to Glyph, and Glyph Progress.

For optics, the Nothing Phone 4a carries a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) main shooter with a Samsung GN9 1/1.57-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also features a 50-megapixel (f/2.88) periscope camera on the back with a Samsung JN5 1/2.75-inch sensor, OIS, and up to 70x “Ultra Zoom” capabilities.

It is equipped with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, featuring a Sony IMX355 sensor with a 120-degree field of view. Moreover, the Nothing Phone 4a carries a 32-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera, with a Samsung KD1 1/3.42-inch sensor and 89-degree field of view. The new smartphone is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/ 30 fps.

The Nothing Phone 4a packs a 5,400mAh battery with support for 50W wired fast charging. The company claims that the handset can charge from 1 percent to 100 percent in about 64 minutes. It also features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, an e-compass, a gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. It measures 163.95x77.57x8.55mm and weighs about 204.5g.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Specifications, Features

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is also a dual SIM handset. It gets the same OS as the standard model. The Phone 4a Pro sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, offering up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, 2,500Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process, powers the new Nothing Phone 4a Pro. It features up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Moreover, it gets the same battery capacity and fast charging support as the standard Phone 4a. It ships with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Instead of the Glyph Bar, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is equipped with a larger Glyph Matrix interface, featuring 137 mini-LEDs, while offering up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It supports Glyph Toys to show battery, timer, digital clock, Solar Path, and Glyph Mirror.

In the camera department, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro also carries a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel shooter with a Sony LYT-700c sensor and OIS. It also gets a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 140x "Ultra Zoom" capabilities, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It gets the same selfie camera as the Phone 4a.