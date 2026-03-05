Nothing Phone 4a is the company's latest midrange smartphone in India, offering various upgrades over last year's Phone 3a model, such as a new Snapdragon chip, a redesigned Glyph Bar interface, and a large battery. It enters a competitive segment where devices like the Motorola Edge 70 aim to deliver strong performance, durable designs, and AI-powered software features at a similar price point. Both phones offer AMOLED displays, triple rear cameras, and Android 16-based software experiences.

So, should you choose the Nothing Phone 4a with its distinctive Glyph interface and periscope camera, or the Motorola Edge 70 with its slimmer design and stronger durability ratings? We compare the two smartphones to help you decide.

Nothing Phone 4a vs Motorola Edge 70: Price in India

Nothing Phone 4a: In India, the Nothing Phone 4a carries a starting price of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The company also sells the handset in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively. Buyers can pick from Black, Blue, Pink, and White finishes, and sales will begin on Flipkart from March 13.

Motorola Edge 70: The Motorola Edge 70 is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the only configuration that includes 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will be offered in Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Gadget Grey, and Pantone Lily Pad colour options.

Nothing Phone 4a vs Motorola Edge 70: Design

Nothing Phone 4a: The Nothing Phone 4a retains the brand's distinctive transparent-style design and introduces the new Glyph Bar lighting system on the back. It uses 63 mini-LEDs split across six zones and supports features such as Glyph Timer, Essential Notifications, Volume Indicator, Live Notifications, and Camera Countdown. The handset carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and measures 163.95x77.57x8.55mm, with a weight of 204.5g.

Motorola Edge 70: In contrast, the Motorola Edge 70 emphasises a thinner and lighter build with an aircraft-grade aluminium frame. The handset measures 159.9x74.3x5.99mm and weighs around 159g, making it significantly slimmer and lighter than the Nothing Phone 4a. Motorola also equips the phone with stronger durability features, including IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water ingress, as well as MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification.

Nothing Phone 4a vs Motorola Edge 70: Display

Nothing Phone 4a: You get a 6.78-inch LTPS Flexible AMOLED screen on the Nothing Phone 4a that offers a resolution of 1,224 x 2,720 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It can reach up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness and delivers a 440ppi pixel density along with support for 1.07 billion colours. The display also supports up to 2,500Hz touch sampling during gaming, uses 2,160Hz PWM dimming for brightness control, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Motorola Edge 70: The Motorola Edge 70, on the other hand, uses a slightly smaller 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can also reach up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content. Like the Nothing phone, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Nothing Phone 4a vs Motorola Edge 70: Performance and Software

Nothing Phone 4a: The Nothing Phone 4a is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1, with the company promising three years of OS updates and six years of security patches.

Nothing OS 4.1 introduces a more customisable lock screen, relaxation-focused widgets, improved Live Notifications across the interface and Glyph system, and a Voice-to-Text AI tool. It also includes Essential AI tools such as Essential Space with cloud support, Essential Search, Essential Memory, and Playground for creating AI-powered apps.

Motorola Edge 70: On the other hand, runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset ships with Android 16 and Motorola's Hello UI, and it is slated to receive three major Android upgrades along with four years of security updates.

Motorola also bundles several Moto AI tools, including Next Move, Catch Me Up 2.0, Pay Attention 2.0, Remember This + Recall, and Copilot.

Nothing Phone 4a vs Motorola Edge 70: Cameras

Nothing Phone 4a: For optics, the Nothing Phone 4a is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS using Samsung's GN9 sensor. It also features a 50-megapixel periscope camera with OIS and support for up to 70x Ultra Zoom, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera offering a 120-degree field of view. For selfies and video calls, the handset includes a 32-megapixel front camera and supports video recording at up to 4K resolution at 30fps.

Motorola Edge 70: There's a triple rear camera system on the Motorola Edge 70, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS. It is paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a three-in-one light sensor. On the front, the smartphone houses a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The device supports video recording at up to 4K resolution at 60fps and includes AI-based tools such as AI Video Enhancement, AI Action Shot, and AI Photo Enhancement.

Nothing Phone 4a vs Motorola Edge 70: Battery Life

Nothing Phone 4a: The Nothing Phone 4a is equipped with a 5,400mAh battery and supports 50W wired fast charging. According to the company, the handset can charge from 1 percent to 100 percent in around 64 minutes.

Motorola Edge 70: Motorola's handset packs a slightly smaller 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. It supports faster 68W wired charging as well as 15W wireless charging. Motorola claims the device can provide up to 31 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge.

Nothing Phone 4a vs Motorola Edge 70: Conclusion

Nothing Phone 4a: Both smartphones offer distinct advantages in the midrange segment. The Nothing Phone 4a stands out with its unique Glyph Bar interface, larger battery capacity, and a periscope camera that supports high zoom levels. These features may appeal to users who prefer a distinctive design and a more versatile camera setup.

Motorola Edge 70: Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 70, focuses on a slimmer and lighter build, stronger durability ratings, faster wired charging, and a range of AI-powered software features. Buyers who prioritise portability and durability may find the Motorola handset to be the more practical choice.