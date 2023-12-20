WhosNext2023
Technology News
Samsung Expands Self-Repair Program to Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5; More Devices to Follow

Samsung will also add self-repair support for the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Tab S9 series and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2023 17:24 IST
Samsung Expands Self-Repair Program to Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5; More Devices to Follow

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Self-Repair is now available for two foldable smartphone models

Highlights
  • Samsung Self-Repair is expanding from 13 to 30 countries
  • The program now includes foldables, laptops, and tablets
  • Samsung says it will let customers retain Self-Repair tools permanently
Samsung has announced that it is expanding its Self-Repair Program to its foldable phones for the first time, allowing users to repair their Galaxy Z smartphones on their own. The South Korean tech conglomerate is also announced that it is bringing the program that simplifies the process of repairing Samsung Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and computers to 30 countries in Europe. Users will also be allowed to retain all the repair tools provided by Samsung, allowing them to fix their devices again at a later date, according to the company.

On Tuesday, Samsung announced that it was expanding the Self-Repair program to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The company also plans to include more devices launched this year in the program this month, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, the Galaxy A05s, and the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series.

Smartphones Tablets Laptops
Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra (New) Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, Tab S9 Ultra Galaxy Book Pro (15-inch), Galaxy Book Pro 360 (15-inch)
Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra (New) Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S9 FE+ (New) Galaxy Book2 Pro (15-inch), Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15-inch)
Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra (New) Galaxy Tab A9, A9+  
(New) Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra    
(New) Galaxy S23 FE    
(New) Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5    
(New) Galaxy A05s  

Last year, Samsung unveiled the Self-Repair program and said the program would be available in the US, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, and nine countries in Europe. The company has now added 30 more European countries to the list, including Finland, Greece, Ireland, Denmark, Portugal, and Switzerland.

As part of the program, customers will be able to repair some parts of their Samsung phones. Components that can be replaced by the user as part of the program include the screen, rear glass panel, speakers, charging ports, volume key, and power button. Samsung provides original repair parts for these components.

Samsung will also allow customers to repair their Galaxy Book laptops and replace their battery, screen, the laptop case, speakers, fan, power key with fingerprint scanner, and the touchpad. Users can also retain the tools used to repair their devices, according to Samsung.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Self Repair, Self Repair Program, Samsung repairs, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Expands Self-Repair Program to Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5; More Devices to Follow
