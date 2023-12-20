Samsung has announced that it is expanding its Self-Repair Program to its foldable phones for the first time, allowing users to repair their Galaxy Z smartphones on their own. The South Korean tech conglomerate is also announced that it is bringing the program that simplifies the process of repairing Samsung Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and computers to 30 countries in Europe. Users will also be allowed to retain all the repair tools provided by Samsung, allowing them to fix their devices again at a later date, according to the company.

On Tuesday, Samsung announced that it was expanding the Self-Repair program to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The company also plans to include more devices launched this year in the program this month, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, the Galaxy A05s, and the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series.

Smartphones Tablets Laptops Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra (New) Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, Tab S9 Ultra Galaxy Book Pro (15-inch), Galaxy Book Pro 360 (15-inch) Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra (New) Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S9 FE+ (New) Galaxy Book2 Pro (15-inch), Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15-inch) Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra (New) Galaxy Tab A9, A9+ (New) Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra (New) Galaxy S23 FE (New) Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5 (New) Galaxy A05s

Last year, Samsung unveiled the Self-Repair program and said the program would be available in the US, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, and nine countries in Europe. The company has now added 30 more European countries to the list, including Finland, Greece, Ireland, Denmark, Portugal, and Switzerland.

As part of the program, customers will be able to repair some parts of their Samsung phones. Components that can be replaced by the user as part of the program include the screen, rear glass panel, speakers, charging ports, volume key, and power button. Samsung provides original repair parts for these components.

Samsung will also allow customers to repair their Galaxy Book laptops and replace their battery, screen, the laptop case, speakers, fan, power key with fingerprint scanner, and the touchpad. Users can also retain the tools used to repair their devices, according to Samsung.

