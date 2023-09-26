Vivo X Flip powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC debuted in China in April this year alongside the Vivo X Fold 2. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand is reportedly considering adding new clamshell foldable smartphones to its portfolio. Ahead of any official confirmation, two handsets named Vivo V Flip and Vivo S Flip have been spotted on the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) website. The upcoming handsets could be a direct competitor to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, it is unclear whether the foldables will even debut this year.

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has applied for a trademark on Vivo S Flip and Vivo V Flip monikers at the EUIPO. As the names make abundantly clear, the company is working on new clamshell foldable smartphones. The applications were filed on August 8 with filing numbers 018911298 (Vivo S Flip) and 018911204 (Vivo V Flip). At this point, there is no other information available about the flip phones and it is unclear if Vivo S Flip and Vivo V Flip will be the name for the handsets when they go official.

The trademarks were spotted by different media outlets and independently verified by Gadgets 360. The Vivo S Flip and Vivo V Flip are expected to go up directly against the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Oppo Find N2 Flip, and the recently launched Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G.

Vivo X Flip was introduced in April as the company's first attempt at a clamshell foldable. It is currently available for purchase in the Chinese market with a starting price tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The Vivo X Flip has a 6.74-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,520) AMOLED inner display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It features a 3-inch AMOLED screen outside with a resolution of 682 x 422 pixels. The handset runs on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 internal storage. It has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

