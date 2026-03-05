Technology News
English Edition
Nubia Neo 5 GT With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Launched at MWC 2026: Price, Specifications

Nubia Neo 5 GT has a built-in active cooling fan and features a 29,508mm sq cooling chamber.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 March 2026 13:38 IST
Nubia Neo 5 GT With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Launched at MWC 2026: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Neo 5 GT has stereo dual Speakers

Highlights
  • Nubia Neo 5, Neo 5 GT, and Neo 5 Max models unveiled at the MWC 2026
  • Nubia Neo 5 GT features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display
  • The gaming-oriented phone has a 360-degree game antenna
Nubia launched its new Neo 5 series smartphones at the MWC 2026 in Barcelona. The new gaming-focused smartphone lineup includes Nubia Neo 5, Nubia Neo 5 GT, and Nubia Neo 5 Max models. For now, the company has only confirmed the key specifications of the Nubia Neo 5 GT. It comes with a built-in active cooling fan and features a 29,508mm sq cooling chamber for thermal management. The Nubia Neo 5 GT runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and carries a 6,210mAh battery with up to 80W fast charging support.

Nubia Neo 5 GT Price, Availability

The Nubia Neo 5 GT is launched with a starting price tag of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 42,400). It will be available in Southeast Asian markets later this month alongside the Nubia Neo 5 in three colour options. The standard model is confirmed to cost EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 31,000)

Nubia Neo 5 GT Specifications

The Nubia Neo 5 GT features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The screen offers a 3,049Hz instant touch sampling rate and a 5.5ms latency rate for gaming. The display is touted to deliver 4,500 nits peak brightness and is SGS-certified for Eye Care.

It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC alongside an unspecified amount of RAM and storage. The gaming-oriented phone has a 360-degree game antenna and 550Hz Neo Triggers 5.0 for four-finger control.

For optics, the Nubia Neo 5 GT has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Nubia Neo 5 GT built-in active cooling fan for thermal management. It boasts a 29,508mm sq cooling chamber. It features IP64 rated build for dust and water resistance. The phone includes the AI Copilot Demi 2.0 feature with a gaming coach that offers real-time status updates. It also has AI Game Space 5.0, which puts all performance settings and game management in one place. It also includes RGB lighting.

The company claims that the Nubia Geo Neo 5 GT is officially certified for 120FPS gameplay on Garena Free Fire and MLBB. It is said to deliver a 90fps experience on Delta Force (compatible with the Mid-Season updated version).

The Nubia Neo 5 GT has stereo dual Speakers with DTS:X Ultra and an X-Axis linear motor. The handset features a 6,210mAh dual-cell battery with up to 80W wired charging support and bypass charging support.

The Nubia Neo 5 Max boasts a 7.5-inch display. They are also confirmed to offer lightning-fast triggers, AI Game Space, and the AI Copilot Demi 2.0.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Nithya P Nair
Nubia Neo 5 GT With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Launched at MWC 2026: Price, Specifications
