Nubia Z60 Ultra is all set to go official on December 19. In the buildup to the launch, the ZTE-owned brand is teasing the design and specifications of the handset via Weibo. The Nubia Z60 Ultra is seen with a flat front panel. It is confirmed to sport a triple camera setup led by 50-megapixel primary camera. The company has also posted a promotional video comparing the Nubia Z60 Ultra's display with Apple's iPhone 15 Pro. The Nubia Z60 Ultra is tipped to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

Through multiple new posts on Weibo, Nubia has offered a glimpse at the design and key specifications of the Nubia Z60 Ultra. The official renders show at least three colourways for the handset. It is seen with a flat display with minimal bezels. The phone is teased to boast a fifth-generation full-screen Under Display Camera (UDC) on the front. The BOE Q9+ display supports 2160Hz PWM dimming and 400ppi pixel density.

Nubia Z60 Ultra

Photo Credit: Nubia

The Nubia Z60 Ultra will feature triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary lens with an 18mm focal length, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor with a 35mm focal length, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with an 85mm focal length. All three camera sensors are confirmed to have support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). Nubia has used an unconventional shape for the camera array. The primary camera sensor has a red circle while the periscope telephoto sensor is seen arranged in a rectangular bump on the right side.

Additionally, Nubia has posted a teaser video comparing the Nubia Z60 Ultra's display with the iPhone 15 Pro. It is claimed to offer better colour contrast and brightness than the latter.

The Nubia Z60 Ultra launch will take place in China on December 19 at 2:00pm (11:30am IST). It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and house a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It is also tipped to have an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.