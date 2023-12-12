Technology News
Nubia Z60 Ultra Design, Colour Options Revealed; Compared to iPhone 15 Pro in Teaser Video

Nubia Z60 Ultra is confirmed to come in three distinct colourways.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 December 2023 13:01 IST
Nubia Z60 Ultra Design, Colour Options Revealed; Compared to iPhone 15 Pro in Teaser Video

Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Z60 Ultra will break covers in China on December 19

Highlights
  • The teasers revealed that Nubia Z60 Ultra has triple rear cameras
  • Nubia Z60 Ultra is tipped to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • Nubia posted a teaser video comparing the Z60 Ultra with iPhone 15 Pro
Nubia Z60 Ultra is all set to go official on December 19. In the buildup to the launch, the ZTE-owned brand is teasing the design and specifications of the handset via Weibo. The Nubia Z60 Ultra is seen with a flat front panel. It is confirmed to sport a triple camera setup led by 50-megapixel primary camera. The company has also posted a promotional video comparing the Nubia Z60 Ultra's display with Apple's iPhone 15 Pro. The Nubia Z60 Ultra is tipped to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

Through multiple new posts on Weibo, Nubia has offered a glimpse at the design and key specifications of the Nubia Z60 Ultra. The official renders show at least three colourways for the handset. It is seen with a flat display with minimal bezels. The phone is teased to boast a fifth-generation full-screen Under Display Camera (UDC) on the front. The BOE Q9+ display supports 2160Hz PWM dimming and 400ppi pixel density.

nubia z60 ultra inline Nubia Z60 Ultra

Nubia Z60 Ultra
Photo Credit: Nubia

 

The Nubia Z60 Ultra will feature triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary lens with an 18mm focal length, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor with a 35mm focal length, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with an 85mm focal length. All three camera sensors are confirmed to have support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). Nubia has used an unconventional shape for the camera array. The primary camera sensor has a red circle while the periscope telephoto sensor is seen arranged in a rectangular bump on the right side.

Additionally, Nubia has posted a teaser video comparing the Nubia Z60 Ultra's display with the iPhone 15 Pro. It is claimed to offer better colour contrast and brightness than the latter.

The Nubia Z60 Ultra launch will take place in China on December 19 at 2:00pm (11:30am IST). It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and house a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It is also tipped to have an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Further reading: Nubia Z60 Ultra, Nubia Z60 Ultra Specifications, Nubia
Nubia Z60 Ultra Design, Colour Options Revealed; Compared to iPhone 15 Pro in Teaser Video
