Nubia Z60S Pro has been spotted on a Chinese certification website, hinting at details related to its charging capabilities and network support. The company has confirmed that it will launch the smartphone in China on July 23. Ahead of its official debut, the listing suggests that the smartphone may come equipped with satellite connectivity – a feature which Nubia also teased on its social media. The smartphone will be introduced alongside the refreshed version of the Nubia Z60 Ultra.

Nubia Z60S Pro 3C Certification

According to a MySmartPrice report, the Nubia Z60S Pro was spotted on the China Compulsory Certificate (CCC or 3C) website with model number NX725J. The listing confirms that the handset will get features such as 5G support and satellite connectivity. Furthermore, the smartphone's charging brick is speculated to have model number STC-A1172520400C, which corresponds to the Nubia RedMagic 80W PD power brick.

On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Nubia has confirmed that the Nubia Z60S Pro will sport a two-way satellite communication feature. However, other specifics about the smartphone are not yet revealed.

Nubia Z60S Pro will launch alongside the Z60 Ultra refreshed edition, dubbed ‘leading version' (translated from Chinese), the company has confirmed.

Nubia Z60 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Nubia Z60 Ultra is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC – the latest chipset for smartphones from Qualcomm. It will come with an IP68 rating against dust and water ingress. The handset will be backed by a 6,300mAh battery. In terms of optics, it will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising Sony IMX 9 series 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel secondary sensor and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. It will be powered by NeoVision Taishan AI Imaging System 2.0.

Nubia has teased that its upcoming smartphone may also feature artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, including AI wallpaper creation, writing assistant, magic photo, voice assistant and live translation. The handset will run on the AI-powered ZTE Nebula operating system (OS).

