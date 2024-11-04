Technology News
The new feature discovered in Samsung's upcoming One UI 7 update might allow users to bypass the thermal throttling safeguards.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 November 2024 12:50 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The One UI 7 update for Samsung smartphones will be available in beta later this year

Highlights
  • Samsung's One UI 7 update is based on Android 15
  • It may contain a feature for manually disabling thermal throttling
  • The beta version of One UI 7 is tipped to be released later this month
Samsung announced its latest Android 15-based operating system (OS) dubbed One UI 7 last month. Recent suggestions indicate that the update is expected to be available in beta later this month. A tipster now suggests that One UI 7 update might include a new option that would let users manually disable thermal throttling — a feature that is embedded in the OS to prevent damage to the smartphone's internal components and improve its lifespan.

Disabling Thermal Throttling on One UI 7

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster @chunvn8888 shared the discovery of a feature hidden inside the Developer Options in One UI 7 called Disable Thermal Throttling. As the name suggests, it is speculated to give users manual control over thermal throttling—a safety feature in smartphones that automatically slows down the processor and other internal components to prevent damage due to excessive heating.

The upcoming One UI 7 feature might enable users to bypass this safeguard, which, while increasing the potential risk to the smartphone's internal components, could also boost gaming performance with higher frames per second (fps) and reduced lag.

Notably, a similar feature was discovered in the initial versions of One UI 6 which required access to Samsung Device Health Manager Service via a third-party app. However, it was reportedly removed in later OS versions.

One UI 7 Release Date, Features

Samsung has not revealed the roadmap for the release of One UI 7. However, the South Korean technology conglomerate has confirmed that the beta version of its latest OS will be available to all users and not just registered developers. Users will be notified via the Samsung Members app when the rollout begins.

According to Samsung, its Android 15-based One UI 7 update incorporates three core goals: Purposeful simplicity, signature impression, and emotional attachment. The OS is claimed to have been designed to understand the user's intentions and minimise the complexity. It will still retain some of the signature design elements of Samsung's Android skin that have been familiar to Galaxy users for years.

Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
