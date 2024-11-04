Technology News
HMD Partners With Xplora to Make Phones Focused on Children and Teenagers

The Better Phone Project was launched earlier this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 November 2024 10:51 IST
Photo Credit: HMD

HMD said it is working on "a suite of new solutions which serve as viable alternatives to smartphones"

  • The moniker or launch details of the new phone has not yet released
  • It is speculted to be showcased at MWC 2025 in March
  • Xplora is a Norwegian-based smartwatch provider for kids
HMD announced a strategic partnership with Norwegian-based Xplora, which offers smartwatches for kids. The collaboration is aimed at creating a new type of phone, an alternative to a smartphone, for children and teenagers. This project is the result of a global survey conducted by the company earlier this year, where the need for an addiction-free productivity-boosting device for the youth arose among parents. The company has yet to announce the moniker of the phone, probable launch timeline or any other details.

HMD x Xplora Collaboration

HMD, the Finnish OEM, announced in a press release on October 29 that it is working with Xplora to create a new phone aimed at children and teenagers. The companies aim to make "responsible and mindful devices" for users. 

Earlier this year HMD launched The Better Phone Project. A global survey of 10,000 parents accompanied the project launch. More than half of the surveyed parents regretted offering a smartphone to their children as early as they did. According to the parents, it negatively impacted family time, sleep cycle, exercise routines and socialising opportunities among the children. 

HMD says that it is in the process of creating "a suite of new solutions which serve as viable alternatives to smartphones." This includes a smartphone alternative for children and teenagers. Notably, HMD previously introduced the Detox Mode in its HMD Skyline and HMD Fusion handsets, which help users control their screen time. 

The moniker, features or launch details of the HMD and Xplora collaboration phone have not yet been announced. Speculations suggest that the first handset could be showcased at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in March next year.

Meanwhile, previous leaks suggested that HMD is gearing up to launch an HMD Sage smartphone next. It recently surfaced online with a design very similar to that of the HMD Skyline or HMD Crest handsets. It is expected to run on a Unisoc T760 5G, carry 50-megapixel rear and selfie cameras as well as support 33W wired fast charging. 

