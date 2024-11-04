Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17 Lineup to Reportedly Feature LTPO Displays With 120Hz Refresh Rate

Apple has limited the 120Hz screens exclusive to its Pro iPhones since 2021.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 November 2024 11:22 IST
iPhone 17 Lineup to Reportedly Feature LTPO Displays With 120Hz Refresh Rate

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple’s new iPhone 16 lineup was launched in September

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 lineup will likely launch next year
  • Apple first brought the ProMotion technology to iPhone 13 Pro in 2021
  • non-Pro iPhone 17 models may support the always-on display feature
Advertisement

Apple is expected to introduce its iPhone 17 lineup in the second half of next year. While there have been speculations about Apple including a new iPhone 17 Air model in the series, a new report from South Korea suggests that all iPhone 17 models will come with a LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) screen with high refresh rate. This would be a significant upgrade from the previous iPhone series. Apple usually packs high refresh rate screens on only the Pro models, with even the latest iPhone 16 and 16 Plus only offering a 60Hz panel. 

Apple May Bring 120Hz ProMotion Displays to All iPhone 17 Models

ETNews, citing industry sources, reports that all models in the iPhone 17 lineup will feature LTPO screens sourced from Samsung and LG. The LTPO screen technology, which enables a high 120Hz refresh rate, is currently exclusive to the high-end Pro series. It significantly enhances screen smoothness and responsiveness while scrolling, viewing animations, and playing games while reducing power consumption.

This isn't the first time we have heard about iPhone 17 displays though. Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants in September claimed that all models in the 2025 lineup will boast 120Hz ProMotion displays, including the non-Pro versions.

Apple has offered 120Hz screens, branded as ProMotion displays, on its Pro iPhone models since 2021. It enables an always-on display feature as well. This year's iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display while the iPhone 16 Plus sports a larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, but capped at 60Hz. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate (ProMotion).

As per past leaks, Apple will bring a new 'Slim' or "Air" variant with the iPhone 17 series replacing the Plus version. The iPhone 17 Pro models are said to be powered by Apple's A19 Pro chip alongside 12GB RAM. The standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air could run on an A18 or A19 chip with support for 8GB RAM. All four iPhone 17 models could feature 24-megapixel front-facing cameras.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Series, iPhone 16, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
HMD Partners With Xplora to Make Phones Focused on Children and Teenagers
Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC to Launch in India on November 26: Expected Specifications

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Lineup to Reportedly Feature LTPO Displays With 120Hz Refresh Rate
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple to Bring 120Hz Displays to All iPhone 17 Models: Report
  2. Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Apple Could Release iOS 18.2 Update for iPhone Earlier Than Anticipated
  5. Square Enix to Launch 'More and More' Games Simultaneously on Xbox in Future
#Latest Stories
  1. Boeing Starliner Mission: The Setbacks That Plagued the Aerospace Giant
  2. Dragon Age: The Veilguard Won't Get Any Expansions, Focus Now on Next Mass Effect, Says BioWare
  3. November Night Sky 2024: Check Out the Brightest Planets and How to Watch Them?
  4. SpaceX Reveals Futuristic Crew Cabins and Living Quarters for Artemis III Moon Mission
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at $69,000, Market Volatility Surges Amid US Elections
  6. Realme 14 Series Rumoured to Include New Model With Smaller Screen, Bigger Battery
  7. Samsung One UI 7 May Let Users Manually Disable Thermal Throttling to Improve Gaming Performance
  8. Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped; May Launch Late November
  9. MIT Unveils Novel Method of Training General-Purpose Robots Using Generative AI Techniques
  10. NASA's Voyager 2 Finds Clues of Ancient Ocean on Uranus' Moon Miranda
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »