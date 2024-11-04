Apple is expected to introduce its iPhone 17 lineup in the second half of next year. While there have been speculations about Apple including a new iPhone 17 Air model in the series, a new report from South Korea suggests that all iPhone 17 models will come with a LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) screen with high refresh rate. This would be a significant upgrade from the previous iPhone series. Apple usually packs high refresh rate screens on only the Pro models, with even the latest iPhone 16 and 16 Plus only offering a 60Hz panel.

Apple May Bring 120Hz ProMotion Displays to All iPhone 17 Models

ETNews, citing industry sources, reports that all models in the iPhone 17 lineup will feature LTPO screens sourced from Samsung and LG. The LTPO screen technology, which enables a high 120Hz refresh rate, is currently exclusive to the high-end Pro series. It significantly enhances screen smoothness and responsiveness while scrolling, viewing animations, and playing games while reducing power consumption.

This isn't the first time we have heard about iPhone 17 displays though. Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants in September claimed that all models in the 2025 lineup will boast 120Hz ProMotion displays, including the non-Pro versions.

Apple has offered 120Hz screens, branded as ProMotion displays, on its Pro iPhone models since 2021. It enables an always-on display feature as well. This year's iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display while the iPhone 16 Plus sports a larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, but capped at 60Hz. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate (ProMotion).

As per past leaks, Apple will bring a new 'Slim' or "Air" variant with the iPhone 17 series replacing the Plus version. The iPhone 17 Pro models are said to be powered by Apple's A19 Pro chip alongside 12GB RAM. The standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air could run on an A18 or A19 chip with support for 8GB RAM. All four iPhone 17 models could feature 24-megapixel front-facing cameras.