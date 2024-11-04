Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC to Launch in India on November 26: Expected Specifications

Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC to Launch in India on November 26: Expected Specifications

Realme GT 7 Pro will debut as the first phone in India with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 November 2024 11:13 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC to Launch in India on November 26: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 7 Pro will also make its debut in China on November 4

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to launch in India on November 26
  • It will be first handset in the country to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • The smartphone may sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
Advertisement

Realme GT 7 Pro India launch date has been announced. The phone is set to launch in China on November 4 and will make its debut later this month in India. It is confirmed to be the first smartphone in the country to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite — Qualcomm's latest mobile processor that was unveiled at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii last month. In addition to powerful hardware, the upcoming smartphone will also leverage artificial intelligence (AI) features such as AI Sketch to Image, AI Motion Deblur technology, and AI Game Super Resolution.

Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Date in India

The company confirmed via a press release that the Realme GT 7 Pro will launch in India on November 26 at 12 pm IST, weeks after its global debut which is set for November 4 (today). It will make its debut as the company's flagship smartphone and the successor to the Realme GT 6, which was launched in India as well as globally on June 20 this year.

The Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed that the GT 7 Pro will be the first in India to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Additionally, it will also come with AI features such asa AI Sketch to Image, AI Motion Deblur technology, AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity, and AI Game Super Resolution.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Previous reports suggest that Realme GT 7 Pro will be equipped with a 6.78-inch screen with a 2,780 x 1,264 pixels resolution and 120 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It is also likely to have support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. For optics, the smartphone is reported to sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising two 50-megapixel sensors and one 8-megapixel lens. It may also get a 16-megapixel sensor front camera for selfies.

Realme GT 7 Pro may be backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. For security, the smartphone is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme GT 6

Realme GT 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable performance for everyday and heavy use
  • Bright curved AMOLED screen
  • Good primary and telephoto cameras
  • Long lasting battery, fast charging
  • Industry-standard software support window
  • Has an IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
  • Rear panel attracts a lot of fingerprints and smudges
Read detailed Realme GT 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications, Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Date, Realme GT 7 Pro India Launch, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
HMD Partners With Xplora to Make Phones Focused on Children and Teenagers

Related Stories

Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC to Launch in India on November 26: Expected Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple to Bring 120Hz Displays to All iPhone 17 Models: Report
  2. Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Apple Could Release iOS 18.2 Update for iPhone Earlier Than Anticipated
  5. Square Enix to Launch 'More and More' Games Simultaneously on Xbox in Future
#Latest Stories
  1. Boeing Starliner Mission: The Setbacks That Plagued the Aerospace Giant
  2. Dragon Age: The Veilguard Won't Get Any Expansions, Focus Now on Next Mass Effect, Says BioWare
  3. November Night Sky 2024: Check Out the Brightest Planets and How to Watch Them?
  4. SpaceX Reveals Futuristic Crew Cabins and Living Quarters for Artemis III Moon Mission
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at $69,000, Market Volatility Surges Amid US Elections
  6. Realme 14 Series Rumoured to Include New Model With Smaller Screen, Bigger Battery
  7. Samsung One UI 7 May Let Users Manually Disable Thermal Throttling to Improve Gaming Performance
  8. Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped; May Launch Late November
  9. MIT Unveils Novel Method of Training General-Purpose Robots Using Generative AI Techniques
  10. NASA's Voyager 2 Finds Clues of Ancient Ocean on Uranus' Moon Miranda
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »