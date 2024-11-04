Realme GT 7 Pro India launch date has been announced. The phone is set to launch in China on November 4 and will make its debut later this month in India. It is confirmed to be the first smartphone in the country to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite — Qualcomm's latest mobile processor that was unveiled at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii last month. In addition to powerful hardware, the upcoming smartphone will also leverage artificial intelligence (AI) features such as AI Sketch to Image, AI Motion Deblur technology, and AI Game Super Resolution.

The company confirmed via a press release that the Realme GT 7 Pro will launch in India on November 26 at 12 pm IST, weeks after its global debut which is set for November 4 (today). It will make its debut as the company's flagship smartphone and the successor to the Realme GT 6, which was launched in India as well as globally on June 20 this year.

The Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed that the GT 7 Pro will be the first in India to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Additionally, it will also come with AI features such asa AI Sketch to Image, AI Motion Deblur technology, AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity, and AI Game Super Resolution.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Previous reports suggest that Realme GT 7 Pro will be equipped with a 6.78-inch screen with a 2,780 x 1,264 pixels resolution and 120 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It is also likely to have support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. For optics, the smartphone is reported to sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising two 50-megapixel sensors and one 8-megapixel lens. It may also get a 16-megapixel sensor front camera for selfies.

Realme GT 7 Pro may be backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. For security, the smartphone is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.