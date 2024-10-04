Samsung announced the One UI 7 update for its smartphones and other devices at the Samsung Developer Conference 2024 held in San Jose on Thursday. The South Korean technology conglomerate offered a sneak peek at its upcoming update, hinting at a completely redesigned interface, new design elements and other additions. It also revealed the expected release timeline of One UI 7, including its rollout for registered beta testers and the first Samsung device it will be powering.

According to Samsung, its One UI 7 update incorporates three core goals: Purposeful simplicity, signature impression, and emotional attachment. The company says its One UI 7 has been designed to understand what the user is trying to do and minimise the complexity. Its design has been streamlined to ensure a cleaner look and bring more consistency.

However, One UI 7 will still retain some of the signature design elements of Samsung's Android skin that have been familiar to Galaxy users for years. Another addition is a new blur system that aims to elevate user satisfaction. One of the new features previewed by the smartphone maker is a new home screen grid which is now said to be “slicker” and easier to use, irrespective of the Galaxy device being used.

One UI 7 is expected to bring Android 15 to Samsung smartphones. Notably, the next-generation Android operating system (OS) was released globally last month, but only a handful of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have rolled it out for their devices. Samsung has confirmed that One UI 7 will support Good Lock, opening up similar avenues for customisation as One UI 6, the latest software version.

Samsung says its new One UI 7 update will be available in beta on Galaxy devices later this year. The official version of the software update will be released to all users starting next year, with the next Samsung Galaxy S series being the first devices to come with One UI 7. This is likely to be the Galaxy S25 series, which is speculated to make its debut in early 2025.