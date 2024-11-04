Technology News
Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped; May Launch Late November

The Reno 13 Pro could get a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 November 2024 12:42 IST
Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped; May Launch Late November

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G (pictured) was launched in India in July alongside the base variant

  • The Oppo Reno 13 series is expected to include a base and a Pro variant
  • The Oppo Reno 13 Pro could get a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC
  • Oppo Reno 13 Pro is expected to support 80W wired, 50W wireless charging
Oppo Reno 13 series is expected to launch soon as the successor to the Oppo Reno 12 lineup. It will likely include a base Oppo Reno 13 and an Oppo Reno 13 Pro variant, similar to the preceding series. The company has yet to confirm the purported handsets, however, a tipster has suggested the expected launch date of the lineup. Recently, leaks and reports have hinted at the key specifications and features of the Reno 13 lineup including, display, chipset and camera.

Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch (Expected)

The Oppo Reno 13 series is said to launch in China on November 25, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The tipster calls it a "tentative date," therefore, the date could change later.

Oppo tends to introduce a new Reno series every six months. Notably, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G were unveiled in China in May this year, while the Oppo Reno 11 lineup was launched in the country in November 2023.

Oppo Reno 13 Series Features (Expected)

The tipster previously suggested several key features of the Oppo Reno 13 series handsets. According to one of their earlier posts, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. They added later that the smartphone could come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264 x 2,780 pixels) quad-micro-curved LTPO OLED screen.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro is tipped to get a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For comparison, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro sports a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN5 telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom.

The purported Oppo Reno 13 Pro is expected to support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone will reportedly carry a 5,900mAh battery. It will likely feature better dust and water resistance than the Reno 12 Pro, which has an IP65-rated build. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro, Oppo Reno 13 series, Oppo, Oppo Reno 13 series launch, Oppo Reno 13 specifications, Oppo Reno 13 Pro specifications
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
MIT Unveils Novel Method of Training General-Purpose Robots Using Generative AI Techniques

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
