Oppo Reno 13 series is expected to launch soon as the successor to the Oppo Reno 12 lineup. It will likely include a base Oppo Reno 13 and an Oppo Reno 13 Pro variant, similar to the preceding series. The company has yet to confirm the purported handsets, however, a tipster has suggested the expected launch date of the lineup. Recently, leaks and reports have hinted at the key specifications and features of the Reno 13 lineup including, display, chipset and camera.

Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch (Expected)

The Oppo Reno 13 series is said to launch in China on November 25, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The tipster calls it a "tentative date," therefore, the date could change later.

Oppo tends to introduce a new Reno series every six months. Notably, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G were unveiled in China in May this year, while the Oppo Reno 11 lineup was launched in the country in November 2023.

Oppo Reno 13 Series Features (Expected)

The tipster previously suggested several key features of the Oppo Reno 13 series handsets. According to one of their earlier posts, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. They added later that the smartphone could come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264 x 2,780 pixels) quad-micro-curved LTPO OLED screen.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro is tipped to get a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For comparison, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro sports a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN5 telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom.

The purported Oppo Reno 13 Pro is expected to support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone will reportedly carry a 5,900mAh battery. It will likely feature better dust and water resistance than the Reno 12 Pro, which has an IP65-rated build.

