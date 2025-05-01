Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is here, bringing price cuts and other offers on a wide range of consumer electronics. From smartphones, laptops to TVs and refrigerators, buyers can take advantage of hefty discounts on products across various categories. If you're on the hunt for a new smartphone, then the sale is a great avenue for grabbing a brand new device at a considerably lower price than its market rate. We have previously compiled lists of the best deals currently live on mid-range handsets and premium phones. However, if you're eyeing an affordable option, then there are discounts on budget smartphones too.

You can find offerings from brands such as iQOO, Redmi, Realme, and Samsung with hefty price drops. While the sale offers discounts on these devices, customers can also use eligible credit card and EMI transactions to further lower the cost of their purchases, during the ongoing Amazon sale. For example, the e-commerce platform has rolled out an additional 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Card transactions.

Buyers can also exchange their older phones to further reduce the total price of purchases. However, it is noted that these exchange offers are available on select products and different devices will fetch different amounts which is decided by the platform. Amazon has placed an upper cap of Rs. 72,000 on the discount offered if an exchange offer is availed of.

Best Deals on Budget Smartphones

