Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Offers on Budget Smartphones

Buyers can grab an additional 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Card transactions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 May 2025 17:04 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Offers on Budget Smartphones

One of the most notable offers is live on the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G during the sale

Highlights
  • Budget phones from iQOO, Redmi, and more are available with price cuts
  • Exchange offers provide up to Rs. 72,000 off on select phones
  • Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is down to Rs. 13,499 from Rs. 24,499
Advertisement

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is here, bringing price cuts and other offers on a wide range of consumer electronics. From smartphones, laptops to TVs and refrigerators, buyers can take advantage of hefty discounts on products across various categories. If you're on the hunt for a new smartphone, then the sale is a great avenue for grabbing a brand new device at a considerably lower price than its market rate. We have previously compiled lists of the best deals currently live on mid-range handsets and premium phones. However, if you're eyeing an affordable option, then there are discounts on budget smartphones too.

You can find offerings from brands such as iQOO, Redmi, Realme, and Samsung with hefty price drops. While the sale offers discounts on these devices, customers can also use eligible credit card and EMI transactions to further lower the cost of their purchases, during the ongoing Amazon sale. For example, the e-commerce platform has rolled out an additional 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Card transactions.

Buyers can also exchange their older phones to further reduce the total price of purchases. However, it is noted that these exchange offers are available on select products and different devices will fetch different amounts which is decided by the platform. Amazon has placed an upper cap of Rs. 72,000 on the discount offered if an exchange offer is availed of.

Best Deals on Budget Smartphones

Model List Price Effective Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Rs. 12,499 Rs. 7,799 Buy Now
iQOO Z10x Rs. 17,499 Rs. 13,249 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 13,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Rs. 24,499 Rs. 13,499 Buy Now
iQOO Z9 Lite Rs. 14,499 Rs. 9,499 Buy Now
Redmi A4 5G 10,999 Rs. 7,999 Buy Now
Poco M6 Pro 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 11,999 Buy Now

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Offers, Amazon, Amazon Sale, budget smartphones, Redmi A4, Samsung Galaxy M35, iQOO Z10x
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy M06: Five Reasons Why You Should Pick These During Amazon Great Summer Sale
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on TWS Earbuds

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Offers on Budget Smartphones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y19 5G Launched in India With Dimensity 6300 SoC and These Features
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Bromance, Costao, Kull, Robinhood, and More
  3. Samsung Galaxy Phones with One UI 7 Will Support VoLTE by Default
  4. Best Offers on Premium Smartphones During Amazon Great Summer Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Trump-Backed USD1 Stablecoin Chosen to Back MGX’s $2 Billion Binance Stake Deal: Report
  2. Visa Partners Stripe-Owned Bridge to Launch Stablecoin Payment Cards: Details
  3. Ripple Offered to Buy Stablecoin Rival Circle or Up to $5 Billion
  4. DeepSeek Prover V2, an Open-Source Mathematics-Focused AI Model, Released
  5. Google’s Pichai Says US Fix Is ‘De Facto’ Spinoff of Search
  6. Google Is Adding Native Image Editing Capability to the Gemini App
  7. Crypto Industry Descends on Dubai as Trump Euphoria Recedes
  8. Apple Dealt Stinging Court Defeat on App Store Sales Commissions
  9. Vivo Y19 5G with Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Duolingo Launches 148 AI-Powered Courses Following AI-First Strategy Shift
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »