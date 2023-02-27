OnePlus 11 Concept phone was unveiled by the company on Monday at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. This concept smartphone from OnePlus is equipped with a miniaturised active liquid cooling system that is built into the smartphone's rear panel. At MWC 2023, the company is also showcasing its recently launched flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11 5G with support for AR and ray tracing capabilities co-developed with Qualcomm and Perfect World Games respectively, along with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds, OnePlus Pad, and a OnePlus 45W liquid cooler accessory.

According to the company, the OnePlus 11 Concept phone is equipped with a liquid cooling mechanism that is claimed to reduce the temperature of the smartphone by up to 2.1 degrees Celsius. The new Active Cryoflux system is said to feature industrial-grade ceramic piezoelectric micropumps located in the middle of the phone, while blue coloured pipelines run along the rear panel and are visible through the rear glass.

OnePlus claims that the micropump measures only 0.2 square centimetres, which means that the pipelines that circulate the liquid used to cool the handset can fit in a slim form factor and keep the thickness (about 5.04mm) and weight of the phone in check.

OnePlus claims that this cooling system can improve framerates by up to 4 frames per second (fps) while gaming. While charging the handset, temperatures can be lowered by up to 1.6 degrees Celsius, according to the company, which would reduce charging times by "30 to 45 seconds".

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11 Concept phone features a glass unibody design and the firm says that a coating of metal and alloy were deposited in tiny amounts on the phone's case using an electric field for the "magnetron-sputtering coating". You can also see the micro-liquid flowing through the pipelines on the rear panel.

The company's new Active CryoFlux liquid cooling system also wraps around the rear camera module. The handset also features Guilloché etching — a decorative technique with detailed patterns that is used on luxury wristwatches — around the camera lens, according to OnePlus.

While OnePlus is yet to reveal other hardware specifications of the OnePlus 11 Concept phone, it is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm that also powers the OnePlus 11 5G. The company says that the OnePlus 11 5G is the first Snapdragon Spaces-ready smartphone. At MWC 2023, the firm is also showcasing the OnePlus 45W liquid cooler thermoelectric cooler that is claimed to reduce the temperature of a connected device by up to 20 degrees Celsius while automatically switching into safe mode to prevent damage, according to the company.

