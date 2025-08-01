Technology News
English Edition
  OnePlus 11 5G Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features, Latest Security Patch

OnePlus 11 5G was launched in India in February 2023 with a triple rear camera setup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2025 13:52 IST
OnePlus 11 5G sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • OnePlus 11 5G features a triple rear camera setup
  • The OxygenOS 15 update introduces a new camera filter
OnePlus 11 5G has started receiving a new OxygenOS 15 update in India, which introduces several new camera features, system upgrades, and the latest Android security patch. It also fixes a display location bug, as per the changelog. The phone was launched in India in February 2023. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It gets a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor.

OxygenOS 15 Update For OnePlus 11 5G: New Features

According to the changelog on the OnePlus Community website, the Chinese tech company has started rolling out the OxygenOS 15.0.0.840(EX01) update to the OnePlus 11 5G in India. The new OxygenOS 15 version brings ‘Save to Mind Space', enabling OnePlus 11 5G users to add screen content to this space as memories, which are automatically summarised and archived. 

The highlight, however, is that the OnePlus 11 5G owners, with the new OxygenOS 15 version, will now be able to use one app in full screen and a second in a floating window, enabling simultaneous usage. This functionality will allow users to take better advantage of the phone's 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display, which offers 525ppi pixel density, a dynamic refresh rate of 0-120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of up to 1,000Hz.

The OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus 11 5G also brings new camera features. It adds the soft light filter to the native Camera app's Portrait and Photo modes, allowing users to create “dreamy” image effects. It also adds the AI Perfect Shot feature, allowing users to recognise and replace facial expressions of the subject in a particular image.

Additionally, the OxygenOS 15 update introduces new editing options for videos and live photos. It will allow users to export videos as live photos, and export videos and live photos as photos in high resolution. The users will now be able to customise the homepage of the Photos app, letting them hide specific content in different albums from the photo list. For context, the OnePlus 11 5G features a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor.

More importantly, it integrates the July 2025 Android security patch to improve the system's security and fixes a display location issue with mini windows.

The new update also introduces the “Gradual Alarm Volume” feature to the OnePlus 11 5G, in which the alarm volume progressively increases. Additionally, the Recorder app now supports customisable grouping for the management of audio files. The new OxygenOS 15 update introduces the In-person recordings group in the app, automatically listing together audio files recorded during the Standard, Meeting, and Interview modes. On top of this, the update will let users choose OnePlus Sans and One Sans fonts in additional languages.

Coming to the system changes, the OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus 11 5G brings the ability to drag and stack widgets of the same size together. It also brings a “Temporarily Block” feature to the handset, where users will be able to swipe up on a banner notification to block it for a brief period of time. Moreover, it adds a shortcut for restarting the phone in its Quick Settings. On top of this, users will now be able to drag a mini window to the bottom of the screen.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
