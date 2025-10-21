Technology News
English Edition

OxygenOS 16 Update Out Now: Here Are 5 Biggest New Features Coming to These OnePlus Devices

From the new Control Panel to Gemini-integrated Mind Space, know the five best features in OxygenOS 16.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 October 2025 19:38 IST
OxygenOS 16 Update Out Now: Here Are 5 Biggest New Features Coming to These OnePlus Devices

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OxygenOS 16 is available for the OnePlus 13 series, 12 series, OnePlus Open, and others

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The OxygenOS 16 update was released on October 16
  • Themed icons are now visible system-wide with OxygenOS 16
  • OxygenOS 16 lets users expand any Quick Settings tile
Advertisement

OxygenOS 16 update was officially released to the initial batch of eligible devices on October 16. Based on Android 16, the latest operating system for OnePlus devices comes with several new features, design changes, and improvements. It comes with a large number of customisation options, with fluid animations for the lock screen and app drawer. The company has also included a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features that are said to adapt to the user's behaviour. OxygenOS 16 also introduces cross-ecosystem connectivity, allowing OnePlus handsets to interact with Apple ecosystem products.

Five Best OxygenOS 16 Features

While OxygenOS 16 upgrades almost all aspects of the operating system, the area where the changes are most visible is in its new design language. The company introduces a translucent interface, similar to Apple's Liquid Glass, complete with Gaussian blur effects and rounded corners.

The design language is most prominently visible in the Quick Settings screen, which is also one of the best upgrades brought forth by OnePlus. By default, the panel looks very similar to OxygenOS 15, with the same theme and icon arrangement. However, the company has added a lot of new customisation options.

oxygenos 16 quick settings OxygenOS 16 Quick Settings

OxygenOS 16 Quick Settings

 

Users will immediately notice larger notification icons and the clock, which is now placed above the date. Unlike the older version, OxygenOS 16 allows users to enlarge any tile by moving it to the 2x1 tile at the top of the panel. At max, users can have four rows of enlarged icons, and these do not scroll like the bottom section does.

Next are the changes made to app icons. With the latest operating system, users can now add theme effects to all icons across all the different interfaces. This means the applied theme will be visible on the home screen, app drawer, recents screen, as well as Settings. However, third-party apps that do not support the themes natively might appear a little different from those which do.

oxygenos 16 mind space1 OxygenOS 16 Mind Space

OxygenOS 16 Mind Space

 

Third is the improved Mind Space feature, which was first introduced with the OnePlus 13s. At the time, it could categorise saved items, such as screenshots, images, and text, by adding descriptors and tags. Now, integrated with Gemini, users can reference information saved in the Mind Space to the chatbot, and it can answer queries based on it.

The feature can also intelligently add and organise saved items into collections for easier viewing. It also accepts more content formats with support for minute-long voice memos. The company has also made it easier to share content with Mind Space. The content is stored in a unified hub called Mind Space. This feature is enabled via the Plus key or a three-finger swipe-up gesture. Users can also set the Plus key as an action key for other functions. 

oxygenos 16 app drawer OxygenOS 16 app drawer

OxygenOS 16 app drawer

 

While not a major change, the app drawer has also been redesigned. The search bar, which was placed at the top, has now shifted to the bottom. A new Categories tab has also been added that automatically groups apps into pre-added categories. The Shelf also gets a new widget option. As mentioned above, the icon theming can now also be seen in the app drawer.

oxygenos 16 recorder OxygenOS 16 Recorder app

OxygenOS 16 Recorder app

 

Finally, the Recorder app has also been revamped with new AI capabilities. It now comes with an AI-powered live transcription feature that automatically adds a written transcription of the audio that's being recorded. There's also an AI assistant that can find the exact information from the entire file and show a summary of the recording. Other than that, the recorder also reduces ambient noise in recordings and users can create shareable links of the files.

Which OnePlus Devices Will Get the OxygenOS 16 Update

According to the company, the following OnePlus devices are eligible to receive the OxygenOS 16 update:

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light foldable design
  • Excellent displays
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Speedy wired charging
  • Well-rounded cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Basic IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Open review
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable day-to-day performance
  • Decent primary camera
  • Optimised user interface
  • Programmable Plus Key
  • In-house AI features
  • Very good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Last year's chipset
  • Ultrawide camera could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 5 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance in most scenarios
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Brisk charging, long battery life
  • Four years of Android OS updates
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Bad
  • Preloaded (uninstallable) third-party apps, automatic app downloads
  • Lower CPU performance in benchmark tests
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 4 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 5

OnePlus Nord CE 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good CPU performance
  • Very long battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Colourful design
  • In-house AI features
  • Bad
  • Lacks stereo speakers
  • Underwhelming ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OxygenOS 16, OnePlus, OxygenOS 16 Update, Android 16, OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 12
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

Related Stories

OxygenOS 16 Update Out Now: Here Are 5 Biggest New Features Coming to These OnePlus Devices
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Optics Launched: See Price
  2. OnePlus 15 Battery Capacity, Charging Speed Teased Days Ahead of Launch
  3. iQOO 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 50-Megapixel Cameras
  4. DeepSeek-OCR Could Change How AI Reads Text From Images
  5. OnePlus 15 India Launch Teased; Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. BSNL Samman Plan For Senior Citizens Announced at This Price
  7. iQOO 15 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Features, Price and Specifications Compared
  8. Redmi K90 Pro Max Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch on October 23
  9. Jio Adds JioCloud Storage to Business Broadband Plans in India: See Price
  10. Vivo X300 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro, Poco Pad M1 Certified, Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. CERT-In Asks Mozilla Firefox Users to Install Browser Updates to Remain Safe From Security Vulnerabilities
  2. WhatsApp Will Soon Crack Down on Spam by Limiting Messages in New Chats: Report
  3. Baai Tujhyapayi OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  4. OnePlus 15 Launch in India Teased via Microsite; Company Reveals Key Features Ahead of China Debut
  5. BSNL Samman Plan Announced For New Senior Citizen Users: Price, Benefits
  6. Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu Starrer
  7. Vivo Led Market as Smartphone Shipments in India Rose 3 Percent YoY in Q3 2025: Omdia
  8. DeepSeek-OCR Open-Source AI Model Changes How AI Models Read and Process Plain Text
  9. Vivo X300 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro and Poco Pad M1 Listed on TDRA Site, Could Launch Soon
  10. Poco F8 Ultra Listing on NBTC Certification Website Hints at Imminent Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »