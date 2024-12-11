Technology News
OnePlus 11 Receiving Android 15-Based OxygenOS 15 Update in India: What’s New

OnePlus says OxygenOS 15 brings canges to the Live Alerts system.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 December 2024 12:51 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11 becomes the latest device to receive OxygenOS 15 in India

Highlights
  • OxygenOS 15 stable version for OnePlus 11 starts rolling out in India
  • Update will also be available in North America and Europe soon
  • It brings AI features, new customisation options, and more
OnePlus is rolling out its latest Android 15-based operating system (OS) dubbed OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 11 users in India, the company announced via its community forum on Wednesday. Its introduction takes place days after the OnePlus Pad received the same update. OxygenOS 15 brings visual enhancements such as flux themes, luminous rendering effects, and improved animations. Further, it bundles artificial intelligence (AI) features such as an AI Reflections Eraser, AI Retouch, and AI Notes.

OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 11

OnePlus highlighted the features arriving as part of the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 update in a community post. The company says its latest update is initially rolling out in batches to OnePlus 11 users in India. It will also be made available in North America (NA), and Europe (EU) regions starting over the next three weeks. The update comes with the build number CPH2447_15.0.0.201(EX01).

As per the changelog, OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 11 carries features similar to those recently introduced on other OnePlus smartphones following the update. It includes flux themes which can be personalised with photos or customised with system wallpapers. The always-on display, home screen and lock screen get enhanced customisation options, with the latter supporting blurred wallpapers, clock colour blending, glass textures, AI depth effects, and AI auto-fills.

OnePlus says it has made changes to the Live Alerts system. It now has a more centred appearance and features a new design and animation system.

The update also includes several AI features. This includes an AI Reflections Eraser feature that is claimed to remove glass reflections in photos. Meanwhile, the AI writing suite can polish and optimise content, as well as format it into an organised structure. There's also a Clean Up feature which can remove filler words from voice notes, making it more coherent. Another addition is Circle to Search — Google's visual lookup tool which allows users to highlight an area on the screen by circling on it and enabling its web search.

OxygenOS 15 brings globally reversible photo editing capability which saves previous edit settings for subsequent edits in the future. Other changes include more swiping gestures for the floating window, separate actions for quick settings and the notification panel, and 80 percent charging limit.

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 11, OxygenOS 15, OxygenOS 15 Features, OxygenOS 15 update, OxygenOS 15 update features, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI).
