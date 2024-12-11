OnePlus is rolling out its latest Android 15-based operating system (OS) dubbed OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 11 users in India, the company announced via its community forum on Wednesday. Its introduction takes place days after the OnePlus Pad received the same update. OxygenOS 15 brings visual enhancements such as flux themes, luminous rendering effects, and improved animations. Further, it bundles artificial intelligence (AI) features such as an AI Reflections Eraser, AI Retouch, and AI Notes.

OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 11

OnePlus highlighted the features arriving as part of the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 update in a community post. The company says its latest update is initially rolling out in batches to OnePlus 11 users in India. It will also be made available in North America (NA), and Europe (EU) regions starting over the next three weeks. The update comes with the build number CPH2447_15.0.0.201(EX01).

As per the changelog, OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 11 carries features similar to those recently introduced on other OnePlus smartphones following the update. It includes flux themes which can be personalised with photos or customised with system wallpapers. The always-on display, home screen and lock screen get enhanced customisation options, with the latter supporting blurred wallpapers, clock colour blending, glass textures, AI depth effects, and AI auto-fills.

OnePlus says it has made changes to the Live Alerts system. It now has a more centred appearance and features a new design and animation system.

The update also includes several AI features. This includes an AI Reflections Eraser feature that is claimed to remove glass reflections in photos. Meanwhile, the AI writing suite can polish and optimise content, as well as format it into an organised structure. There's also a Clean Up feature which can remove filler words from voice notes, making it more coherent. Another addition is Circle to Search — Google's visual lookup tool which allows users to highlight an area on the screen by circling on it and enabling its web search.

OxygenOS 15 brings globally reversible photo editing capability which saves previous edit settings for subsequent edits in the future. Other changes include more swiping gestures for the floating window, separate actions for quick settings and the notification panel, and 80 percent charging limit.