OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 11 5G price in India starts at Rs. 56,999.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2023 20:37 IST
OnePlus 11 is available in Eternal Green and Titan Black colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 5G is equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM
  • The handset is available in two colour options
  • The OnePlus 11 5G features a 16-megapixel selfie camera

OnePlus 11 5G was launched in India on Tuesday at the company's Cloud 11 launch event. It's the company's first flagship smartphone to debut in the country in 2023. The handset runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out-of-the-box, and is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is equipped with a 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The OnePlus 11 packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. OnePlus also announced it will unveil a new OnePlus Concept Phone ay MWC later this month. 

OnePlus 11 5G price in India, availability

The newly launched OnePlus 11 5G's price in India is set at Rs. 56,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration, while the 12GB + 256G storage variant is priced at Rs. 61,999. It will be sold in Eternal Green and Titan Black colour options. Preorders begin today and the phone and will go on sale on February 14 via the OnePlus online store, and online and offline retail partners. OnePlus will also offer usrs a Google One subscription with 100GB of storage for 6 months. 

OnePlus 11 5G specifications, features

The dual SIM (Nano) OnePlus 11 5G runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box with the company's OxygenOS 13 interface. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with 525ppi pixel density, a dynamic refresh rate of 0-120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of up to 1,000Hz. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and is HDR 10+ certified. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with an Adreno 740 GPU, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It also features the company's HyperBoost Gaming Engine.

For photos and videos, the handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup tuned by Hasselblad. The rear camera unit comprises a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation, an f/1.8 aperture and a 6P lens; a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 0.5-inch Sony IMX581 sensor, 115-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture; and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX709 sensor and f/2.0 aperture. It gets features including — but not limited to — Nightscape, Smart Scene Recognition, Super Stable mode, and RAW image support.

oneplus concept phone oneplus oneplus concept phone

OnePlus Concept Phone will be unveiled at MWC 2023 later this month
Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Roydon Cerejo

 

The smartphone also features a 13-channel multi-spectral sensor that can be used to identify and eliminate colour bias from ambient lighting. The OnePlus 11 also features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor and a f/2.45 aperture housed in a hole-punch display cutout, for selfies and video chats. The handset also comes with OnePlus' tri-state alert slider to quickly change ringer modes on the phone.

For storage, the OnePlus 11 5G is equipped with up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, which cannot be expanded. It features Dual “Reality” speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7 (Indian variant is limited to Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (Dual band, L1+L5), A-GPS, NFC, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port. It also comes with proximity, geomagnetic, gyroscope, and ambient light sensors.

The OnePlus 11 5G features an in-display fingerprint sensor and face recognition support for biometric authentication. It packs a dual cell 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging that is claimed to fully charge the phone in 25 minutes with OnePlus' Smart Rapid Charge. It measures 163.1x74.1x8.53mm and weighs 205g.

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
