OnePlus 12R Receiving New OxygenOS 15 Update With Touch to Share and BeaconLink

The BeaconLink app allows users to call nearby people even if they don't have an internet connection or mobile signal.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 January 2025 15:44 IST
OnePlus 12R Receiving New OxygenOS 15 Update With Touch to Share and BeaconLink

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12R (pictured) was launched in India in January 2024

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12R ships with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14
  • The stable OxygenOS 15 update for OnePlus 12R rolled out in November
  • OxygenOS 15.0.0.500 update brings the January 2025 Android security patch
OnePlus 12R users globally started receiving the stable OxygenOS 15 update in November 2024. Now, the users have started getting a new version of the OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, which introduces several improved features and security updates including Touch to share and BeaconLink support. The phone was unveiled in India in January 2024 and ships with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

OnePlus 12R OxygenOS 15.0.0.500 Update: Availability, Changelog

OnePlus confirmed in a community post that the OxygenOS version 15.0.0.500 is rolling out to OnePlus 12R users globally, including India, Europe and North America. The roll out is taking place across the regions in batches, so if you do not have access to the update yet, it may be available in the next few days.

Notably, this update is accessible to users who have the OxygenOS 15 update. If your handset is still running on OxygenOS 14, you will need to install the OxygenOS 15 update before you can access the 15.0.0.500 version.

In the community post, OnePlus notes that with the OxygenOS 15.0.0.500 update, OnePlus 12R users will receive the January 2025 Android security patch as well as see increased system stability. 

The OxygenOS 15.0.0.500 update for OnePlus 12R also introduces the "Touch to share" feature which is similar to Apple's AirDrop functionality. The company claims that users can share photos and files with a touch with iOS-running iPhones as well as other Android handsets. 

Another feature introduced to the OnePlus 12R with the OxygenOS 15.0.0.500 update is the BeaconLink app. It is said to allow users to call nearby people even if they don't have an internet connection or mobile signal.

The aforementioned community post added that Indian OnePlus 12R users can submit bug reports via the Google Dialer by typing *#800#.

Further reading: OnePlus 12R, OxygenOS 15, Android 15, OnePlus, OxygenOS 15.0.0.500
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
KuCoin Pleads Guilty, Agrees to Pay Nearly $300 Million in US Crypto Case
DeepSeek Hit by Cyberattack as Users Flock to Chinese AI Startup

