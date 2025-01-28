OnePlus 12R users globally started receiving the stable OxygenOS 15 update in November 2024. Now, the users have started getting a new version of the OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, which introduces several improved features and security updates including Touch to share and BeaconLink support. The phone was unveiled in India in January 2024 and ships with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

OnePlus 12R OxygenOS 15.0.0.500 Update: Availability, Changelog

OnePlus confirmed in a community post that the OxygenOS version 15.0.0.500 is rolling out to OnePlus 12R users globally, including India, Europe and North America. The roll out is taking place across the regions in batches, so if you do not have access to the update yet, it may be available in the next few days.

Notably, this update is accessible to users who have the OxygenOS 15 update. If your handset is still running on OxygenOS 14, you will need to install the OxygenOS 15 update before you can access the 15.0.0.500 version.

In the community post, OnePlus notes that with the OxygenOS 15.0.0.500 update, OnePlus 12R users will receive the January 2025 Android security patch as well as see increased system stability.

The OxygenOS 15.0.0.500 update for OnePlus 12R also introduces the "Touch to share" feature which is similar to Apple's AirDrop functionality. The company claims that users can share photos and files with a touch with iOS-running iPhones as well as other Android handsets.

Another feature introduced to the OnePlus 12R with the OxygenOS 15.0.0.500 update is the BeaconLink app. It is said to allow users to call nearby people even if they don't have an internet connection or mobile signal.

The aforementioned community post added that Indian OnePlus 12R users can submit bug reports via the Google Dialer by typing *#800#.