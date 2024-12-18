Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus 13R Indian Variant Appears on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset

OnePlus 13R was spotted on the Geekbench website with model number CPH2691.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2024 16:18 IST
OnePlus 13R Indian Variant Appears on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset

OnePlus 12R runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13R will be launched on January 7
  • It is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5
  • An octa-core chipset will power the OnePlus 13R
Advertisement

OnePlus 13R will be launched in global markets in January next year as a successor to last year's OnePlus 12R. Soon after OnePlus announced the launch date, the handset allegedly popped up on the Geekbench benchmarking site. The handset is shown to run on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 16GB RAM. The OnePlus 13R is expected to debut as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5.

Geekbench Listing Reveals 16GB RAM Variant of OnePlus 13R

An unannounced OnePlus smartphone has been listed on the Geekbench website with model number CPH2691. This could be the Indian variant of the OnePlus 13R as the device with the same model number previously surfaced on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website.

The OnePlus 13R has grabbed 2,189 points in single-core testing and 6,613 in multi-core tests. As per the Geekbench listing, the handset will get 14.90GB of RAM. This could be translated to 16GB on paper. It is shown running the Android 15 operating system.

Further, the listing suggests that an octa-core chipset will power the phone with a motherboard codenamed pineapple. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.30GHz, three cores with a clock speed of 3.15GHz, two cores capped at 2.96GHz and two cores clocked at 2.27GHz. These CPU speeds and codename appear to be associated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The 12GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 13R was spotted on Geekbench earlier this month with model number CPH2645, scoring 2,238 and 6,761 points.

The OnePlus 13R will launch on January 7 in global markets including India alongside the OnePlus 13. The launch event will begin at 9pm IST. The OnePlus 13R is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5 that could land in China on December 26.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-level performance
  • Superfast 100W charging
  • Good main rear camera
  • Bad
  • Overall average camera setup
  • No eSIM
Read detailed OnePlus 12R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13R Specifications, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High of $108,000 Before Pulling Back; Altcoins Mostly in Red
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Pushes for Xbox Games on All Devices

Related Stories

OnePlus 13R Indian Variant Appears on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Mockups Showcase Rounded Corners
  4. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in These Cities
  5. OnePlus 13R Pops Up on Geekbench Again With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Have Thinner Bezels Than iPhone 16 Pro Max
  7. Nothing Phone 3 Leaks: Camera, Design, Battery, Display, & Other Details
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Astronaut Sunita Williams Poses with Tentacle-Armed Astrobee Robot on ISS: Report
  2. SpaceX Launches NROL-149 Spy Satellites for NRO with Successful Rocket Landing
  3. NASA's Curiosity Rover Explores Mars' Texoli Butte Amid New Challenges
  4. Elon Musk Says Starlink Inactive in India After Second Device Seized
  5. NASA Satellite Image Reveals Unique Horseshoe-Shaped Deception Island in Antarctica
  6. SpaceX Launches Two SES Communication Satellites on December 17 with Successful Recovery
  7. SpaceX Successfully Launches Rapid Response Trailblazer-1 Mission from Florida
  8. Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a Get Android 15-Based Nothing OS 3.0 Update
  9. Marvel Rivals, NetEase's Free-to-Play Superhero Shooter, Reaches 20 Million Players Within 11 Days of Launch
  10. World’s First Nuclear-Powered Diamond Battery Can Power Devices for Millennia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »