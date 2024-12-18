OnePlus 13R will be launched in global markets in January next year as a successor to last year's OnePlus 12R. Soon after OnePlus announced the launch date, the handset allegedly popped up on the Geekbench benchmarking site. The handset is shown to run on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 16GB RAM. The OnePlus 13R is expected to debut as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5.

Geekbench Listing Reveals 16GB RAM Variant of OnePlus 13R

An unannounced OnePlus smartphone has been listed on the Geekbench website with model number CPH2691. This could be the Indian variant of the OnePlus 13R as the device with the same model number previously surfaced on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website.

The OnePlus 13R has grabbed 2,189 points in single-core testing and 6,613 in multi-core tests. As per the Geekbench listing, the handset will get 14.90GB of RAM. This could be translated to 16GB on paper. It is shown running the Android 15 operating system.

Further, the listing suggests that an octa-core chipset will power the phone with a motherboard codenamed pineapple. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.30GHz, three cores with a clock speed of 3.15GHz, two cores capped at 2.96GHz and two cores clocked at 2.27GHz. These CPU speeds and codename appear to be associated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The 12GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 13R was spotted on Geekbench earlier this month with model number CPH2645, scoring 2,238 and 6,761 points.

The OnePlus 13R will launch on January 7 in global markets including India alongside the OnePlus 13. The launch event will begin at 9pm IST. The OnePlus 13R is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5 that could land in China on December 26.

