OnePlus 12R Android 15-Based OxygenOS 15 Stable Update Rolling Out for Global Users

The OnePlus 12 recently received the stable Android 15 update.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 November 2024 14:13 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12R was launched in India in January this year

  • New Floating Window gestures have been introduced
  • The update bring improved safety and privacy features
  • The OxygenOS 15 introduces a "Charging limit" feature as well
OnePlus 12R was launched in India in January this year with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out-of-the-box. The company has now released the stable version of the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 update with new features and fixes to OnePlus 12R users. Recently, OnePlus 12 users started receiving the stable OxygenOS 15 update as well. Notably, the OnePlus 12R was unveiled alongside the flagship OnePlus 12 handset. 

OnePlus 12R Android 15-Based OxygenOS 15 Update

OnePlus confirmed in a community post, that the stable Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 is rolling out for OnePlus 12R users in India, European Union, North America as well as other global regions. The 3.54GB over-the-air (OTA) update carries the software version CPH2585_15.0.0.200(EX01) for Indian users. The company says that the update is rolling out in batches, so if you have not yet received the same, you may get it soon.

Among the changes that the OnePlus 12R OxygenOS 15 update brings is smoother animations. According to the company, the rendering and animation performance is powered by a graphics engine which uses parallel processing to deliver lag-free visuals, especially while multi-tasking and running heavy applications. Parallel processing is said to offer smoother widgets, components, and folder transitions as well. The swipe consistency is said to be improved even with third-party apps, including WebView interfaces.

The OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus 12R comes with a refreshed Home screen with redesigned icons, including fine-tuning the rounded corner design of the icons. The OnePlus OneTake feature allows users to customise properties for the Always-On Display, Lock screen, and Home screen. The Always-On Display can support classic and flux (seamless, fluid animations) modes, while the "Lock screen supports clock colour blending, glass textures, blurred wallpapers, AI depth effects, AI auto-fills, and more." The Home screen supports glass patterns, blurred wallpapers, and other elements.

The stable version of the OnePlus 12R OxygenOS 15 comes with an updated Fluid Cloud which is said to optimise app compatibility. Users can now capture Live photos with up to 3 seconds playback and access reversible photo editing features that save previous versions of the edit. The update offers enhanced Camera and filter integration as well.

New Floating Window gestures have been introduced with the OnePlus 12R OxygenOS 15 update alongside resizable Split View windows. To open a floating window, users can swipe down on a notification banner and swipe down again to enlarge it. Swiping up will close the window while swiping sideways will hide it. The Split View windows can be resized by dragging the divider or by tapping to expand the display area.

OnePlus Share now allows OnePlus 12R users with the OxygenOS 15 update to share files with iOS devices. The Quick Settings feature is said to have been visually improved as well. With the Split mode, users can access the notification drawer with a top-left swipe and the Quick Settings with a top-right swipe. 

The latest OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus 12R introduces a "Charging limit" feature which stops charging at 80 percent which is said to help extend battery life and minimise degradation. The company says the safety and privacy features have been improved as well. There are other smaller improvements that this update brings, which are detailed in the community post linked above.

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-level performance
  • Superfast 100W charging
  • Good main rear camera
  • Bad
  • Overall average camera setup
  • No eSIM
Read detailed OnePlus 12R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Comment

